Lizzo Celebrates Female Friendship On New Track 'Grrrls'

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo is back with another single from her upcoming album Special. The rapper/singer dropped the track "Grrrls" on Friday, June 10, which is a tribute to female friendship. Produced by Max Martin , Lizzo shows support to the women in her life with hilarious lines like, "We CEOs and dancing like a C-E-Hoe."

In an interview with Variety earlier this year , Lizzo gave some insight into her next era and revealed the new album has been in the works for a long time. "Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud," she said. "It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music."

Lizzo also revealed that the album may have some love songs. When asked if she was currently in love she responded, "I'm just going to say- a little bit," before pivoting the conversation. The singer and her boyfriend Myke Wright recently made their red carpet debut at an event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls . In an Instagram post after the event, Lizzo also showed off a glittery flower-shaped diamond on her ring finger on the red carpet and in a photo featuring just the couple's hands.

The follow-up to her successful Cuz I Love You will drop on July 15. She has also announced a tour in support of the new album . "The Special Tour" will kick off in September of 2022 and will run through November.