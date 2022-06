Today on The Pitch and our various social media platforms, we’re passing the mic to Black G.I.F.T. to highlight Give Black KC 2022!. Give Black KC is an annual fundraiser that focuses on providing funds for high-impact, Black-led organizations. Black G.I.F.T. & BeGreat Together have partnered up with the United Way of Greater Kansas City this year with a goal of $500,000. The campaign will benefit 5 Black-led organizations that directly serve the Black communities in the areas of income, employment, education, mental health, and crime reduction. Take advantage of an incredible opportunity to make a difference in KC. Join us to raise funds, spread awareness and contribute to a truly important cause. Please visit GiveBlackKC.org or text GiveBlack22 to 41-444 to donate.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO