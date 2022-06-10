Montana State men's tennis finishes 5th in ITA Mountain Region

BILLINGS — A scheduling conflict in my world this weekend has me reminiscing about some wonderful memories. This Saturday when the 75th edition of the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game is played in Great Falls, it will mark just the second time since 1995 that I have not been in attendance calling the game on radio. I missed the 2007 game when my wife Kristi and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Alaska. And this week I will miss the game (and possibly many more in the future) as it is now being held on the same weekend as the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

