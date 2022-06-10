Montana State men's tennis finishes 5th in ITA Mountain Region

BILLINGS — A scheduling conflict in my world this weekend has me reminiscing about some wonderful memories. This Saturday when the 75th edition of the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game is played in Great Falls, it will mark just the second time since 1995 that I have not been in attendance calling the game on radio. I missed the 2007 game when my wife Kristi and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Alaska. And this week I will miss the game (and possibly many more in the future) as it is now being held on the same weekend as the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.
BOZEMAN — Caleb Berquist had been as consistent and timely as anybody could hope to be. Through the first three rounds of the tie down roping at last year’s College National Finals Rodeo, Berquist clocked in at times of 8.7 seconds, 8.8 seconds and 8.7 seconds. He was on the cusp of a national title.
BOZEMAN — After five seasons with the Montana State women's basketball team, Ashley Van Sickle is returning home to Colorado. The former MSU guard will use her final season of college eligibility at Colorado School of Mines, located in Golden. She was introduced as part of the team's offseason signing class on June 2.
BOZEMAN — Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford announced the addition of Daniel Salle on Friday as director of basketball operations and radio play-by-play announcer for the 2022-23 season. Last season, Salle served as sports information director at Carroll College where he managed and coordinated game day...
For a few moments Saturday morning, the rain threatened to put a damper on the 48th running of the Governor's Cup. But the heavy rains didn't last for long and that didn't come close to stopping the more than 1,800 runners, from approximately 35 states that ran in a variety of races on Saturday morning.
The annual Helena USBC City Bowling Tournaments were held earlier this spring at Sleeping Giant Lanes, with Jonathan Jensen and Terri Johnson walking away with the Open and Women's, respectively, scratch all-events championships. In the Open tournament, the scratch singles and all-events was swept by Jonathan Jensen, leveling 716 and...
HELENA — Brotherly love is special and unique in many ways and it was on display Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a non-conference doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field. Helena Senators third baseman Tycen Mooney – younger brother of Trysten – made a nice stop and throw to first to record the first out of the sixth inning. Trysten – older by about 18 months – was in the bullpen down the third base line having just caught some warmup tosses from a Senators reliever.
Highlights: Jake Vigen doubled and scored a run and Max Matteucci and Dillon Farne each had RBIs for the Bucks. For Kalispell, Gage Brink was 3-3, including a double, with a run and an RBI. Zane Haarer tripled for Bozeman. Max Holden drove in two for the Lakers and Ostyn Brennen scored twice. Kalispell committed four errors in the field, while Bozeman had zero. Lakers pitcher Oscar Kallis pitched the full six innings and gave up four hits and five runs (one earned). He struck out one and walked two. Kalispell had nine hits against three Bozeman pitchers.
