Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

The high school spring sports season concludes next weekend with baseball, softball and soccer state championships at Michigan State University. That doesn’t mean that we can’t take a look ahead to the football season, which gets underway in 11 weeks. The college football publications have already hit the...
Michigan State recruiting continues to roll with yet another talented prospect going green. The latest? Linebacker Jordan Hall, who committed Saturday before his official visit was even over. Hall is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hall is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan...
Chansey Willis Jr., who was named Mr. Basketball, passed on Division I offers to start his college career at Saginaw Valley State University. Michigan's Mr. Basketball starting college career at Saginaw Valley State University. The Cardinals are pumped to welcome the decorated high school star to the lineup.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been at least one university hazing death every year since 1969. When police responded to a call for medical assistance at the Pi Alpha Phi Fraternity at Michigan State last November, it caused Greek chapters to address hazing more aggressively. Background: 3 charged in...
It’s been a storied season for the Standish-Sterling baseball team. And now it’s one for the ages. The No. 5-ranked Panthers knocked off undefeated Houghton 7-3 then mercied Traverse City St. Francis 11-0, earning the program’s first trip to the state’s final four since 1976. Standish-Sterling...
PARMA, MI - Music has been the connective tissue that has shaped nearly every aspect of Paul Bickel’s life and career. Growing up in a musical family, he was inspired to take piano lessons because his late mother, Susan, played. His uncle, Bob Goodsell’s background playing the trumpet inspired him to take up the instrument. His father, Phil, marched in the Michigan State University marching band, so he naturally went on to march at the University of Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI - After months of anticipation, the candidates for the Miss Michigan scholarship competition are eager to take the stage this week at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. The pageant had a triumphant return in 2021 following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus. Here’s what you need to know about...
Three members of a now-disbanded Michigan State University fraternity chapter face felony charges in connection with a boozy pledge party that left a 21-year-old student dead and three others hospitalized. The Lansing State Journal catches up with the consequences of a tragic induction night at Pi Alpha Phi:. Ethan Tin...
Harvey Junior Hop, 95, of Paw Paw, formerly of Holland, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living in Grand Haven. He was born March 14, 1927, in Holland, Michigan, the son of James Hop and Laura (Mannes) Hop. Harvey spent his childhood days in Holland where...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Search and rescue teams from around the region gathered on Saturday in Sanford to work together, expand their toolkits and learn new skills. Midland County Search and Rescue (MCSAR) hosted its first multi-agency drill, sending teams into the woods...
The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
Jeffrey Paul Sale, 62, beloved husband, stepfather, and grandfather passed away at his home in Grand Haven on June 6, 2022. Anyone lucky enough to have known Jeff knew of his kindness, compassion, intelligence, adventurous spirit, and the way he loved with his whole being. This was especially evident in...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
At the northeast edge of Flint, where the Flint River flows southwest through Genesee County and swells to form Mott Lake, you'll find Stepping Stone Falls. Tall concrete polygon columns and other irregular shapes stacked on different levels form the falls. The river flows around them creating a roaring splash. Walkways and overlooks allow visitors to the park close-up views.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black civil rights activists in April demanded that a Michigan prosecutor stand aside in the investigation of the police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the head, claiming he was too cozy with local law enforcement. Chris Becker’s response:...
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Digital license plates are now for sale in Michigan: Here’s what they can do and how much they cost. Even your license plate can...
With a little more than a week until the official start of summertime, Lansing, Michigan, and the surrounding areas are going to be in for some seriously dangerous temperatures. Lansing Weather This Week. This week (Monday, June 13th through Friday, June 17th), Lansing won't see high temperatures any lower than...
Airbnb has 5.6 million active listings worldwide and the favorite pick for the company's CEO is located right here in Michigan. Airbnbs CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC his favorite Airbnb that he's stayed at Is the Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. WHY IS IT...
