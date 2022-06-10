Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

PARMA, MI - Music has been the connective tissue that has shaped nearly every aspect of Paul Bickel’s life and career. Growing up in a musical family, he was inspired to take piano lessons because his late mother, Susan, played. His uncle, Bob Goodsell’s background playing the trumpet inspired him to take up the instrument. His father, Phil, marched in the Michigan State University marching band, so he naturally went on to march at the University of Michigan.

PARMA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO