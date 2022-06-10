ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stick Figure Drops New Single With Slightly Stoopid During Sell-Out Tour

By Dave Brooks
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Stick Figure has released “Way of Life,” a new song featuring fellow American reggae stars Slightly Stoopid. It’s the lead single off of Stick Figure’s upcoming album, which is in the final stages of production and set to be released this year. The single has the classic Stick Figure sound, blending the dub reggae influence of King Tubby and Barrington Levy with the modern tropical house influence of Kygo.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the soundscapes and reverbs used in Tropical House music,” Scott Woodruff , professionally known as Stick Figure, tells Billboard . “There is something so relaxing about that style. It really reminds me of being on the beach, a lot like reggae music does. So the idea for this track was to experiment blending that style with a roots reggae vibe.  I started messing around making a beat for fun. I didn’t really intend for it to become a full song or anything initially. I made most of the music for this track in my mobile van studio, but pretty soon I knew I was onto something so I kept developing the song and began writing and soon enough it became ‘Way of Life.’ I sent it to my bro Kyle from Slightly Stoopid to have a listen and we knew it was a crucial collab that needed to happen.”

For the past three years, Stick Figure has been the world’s top selling living reggae artist. According to the Billboard year-end Reggae Albums Artists charts of 2021, 2020, and 2019, the only artist who has sold more albums in the reggae genre is Bob Marley. Stick’s last album, 2019’s World on Fire , sold over 10,000 copies in its first week to become the first reggae album to do so since Sting & Shaggy’s 44/876 .

Woodruff is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist and producer who plays each instrument, records each vocal and produces and mixes each song released under the  Stick Figure moniker. Live, Stick Figure is a full band and includes Kevin “KBong” Bong on keys, Kevin Offitzer on drums, Tommy Suliman on bass, Johnny Cosmic on guitar and keys, and Will Phillips on percussion.

Stick Figure is currently on a nearly sold out U.S. national tour. Last weekend, Stick Figure played the largest ticketed single reggae show in Denver, selling almost 15,000 tickets at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater with Slightly Stoopid and 311. Two days later, he headlined Red Rocks in nearby Morrison, Colo. Stick Figure also sold out Stubb’s in Austin and sold 3,500 tickets at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The remaining shows on the tour are sold out except for Baltimore and Brooklyn.

