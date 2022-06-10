Why is England vs Italy kids only and is it supposed to be behind closed doors?

ENGLAND are looking for revenge for the Euro 2020 final as they take on Italy at Molineux.

But it will be a far cry from the atmosphere at a packed Wembley last summer, as just three thousand children are allowed to attend.

Just three thousand children will be allowed to attend England vs Italy at Molineux Credit: Getty

Why have England been handed a stadium ban?

England were handed a stadium ban for crowd trouble during the Euro 2020 final.

Thousands of fans attempted to enter Wembley without tickets during the final, while some of Italy's players were pelted with missiles from the crowd.

As a result, England were charged with a violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UefaDisciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters.

In addition, Uefa fined England £85k and gave them a one-match suspended stadium ban which will come into effect if Three Lions fans misbehave again in the next year.

England were disappointed to be booed by a crowd of Hungarian kids when taking the knee last week Credit: PA

Why are kids attending England vs Italy when it is behind closed doors?

Uefa updated its statute in 2019 to give football clubs and national teams the option of inviting local kids to behind closed doors game.

Article 73 of Uefa's regulations allow children up to 14-years-old from schools and football academies to be invited to the match for free, if they are accompanied by an adult.

Last week, England played in front of a crowd of forty thousand kids in Hungary and Gareth Southgate was left disappointed as the local children booed the Three Lions when they took the knee.

However, he said he wouldn't comment on whether it was the correct decision to allow children to watch the match, but he said he was "surprised" by the number that were let in.

The FA will also invoke Article 73 but only invite three thousand children.

What has been said?

Gareth Southgate has admitted that it is an 'embarrassment' that England will be playing behind closed.

The English gaffer said: "We've got the embarrassment now of playing behind closed doors at home.

"Normally when you watch those things having happened abroad, we're all grandstanding about how it's someone else's problem and how this country should be dealt with - and now it's us.

"That's not a good optic for our country."