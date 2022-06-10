Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 19:53:00 Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; San German FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following ,Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and San German. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO