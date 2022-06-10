ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring...

