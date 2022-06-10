ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Willow Creek Kids Powwow and Cultural Activities held Wednesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Fremont County School District #25’s Title VI Indian Education Program:. Willow Creek’s Growth Mindset Academy’s event on Wednesday, June 8th...

Lander Council To Authorize Taxiway Construction and Infrastructure for Living Community

The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday night with a full agenda, including a fire department badge presentation and a proclamation declaring Wind River Pride Month in Lander during June. Councilors will be presented with eight resolutions to consider, on budget and financial matters; In New Business, the council will be asked to authorize the mayor to sign the Taxiway “A” construction agreement with Century companies for $2.9 million dollars, the council will be asked to ratify Mayor Monte Richardson’s signature for a Wyoming Business Council grant agreement for the Table Mountain Living Community infrastructure in the amount of $889,105 and authorize the mayor to sign three airport hangar leases, approve recommendations from the city’s LIFT Committee for half cent economic tax distributions in the amount of $139,135, and other items. See the agenda and zoom link below:
LANDER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Museum Discovers Photograph of Mother with Her Son, Who Later Became Sheriff

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In the 1920s, garden contests were very popular in Sweetwater County coal camps like Winton and Reliance. Diane Butler, a Sweetwater County Historical Museum volunteer, recently discovered in museum archives a very special Reliance garden photo from 1926. Museum staff identified the two people in the photograph as Frances Stark and her 9-year-old son Jimmy; the occasion was Mrs. Stark winning second place for her Reliance garden that year.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Is Softball coming to Riverton High School? District 25 to discuss

The Riverton School Board meets in regular session Tuesday night with a Frontier Academy Graduation for Tyler Reese Polk, Good sportsmanship awards to Savannah Morton and Abrielle Santee, and a proposal for a new media club at Riverton High School. There will be a presentation to the board sanctioning softball, approval of student and parent handbooks for the coming school year, and approval of a lease agreement for Fremont County BOCES to be located at Rendezvous Elementary School. The board will be asked to accept a resignation from District Instructional Facilitator Ellen Kappus and approve three contracts for teaching positions at Jackson and Willow Creek Elementary Schools and at Riverton High School. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the District’s Central Office Boardroom at 151 north 5th West.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

High Water Possible in Lander today, tonight

The sidewalk trail at the entrance to City Park Drive is closed due to potential undermining with the High water in the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River. Please plan your route to the Farmers Market and Brewfest accordingly.
#Willow Creek#Powwow
wrrnetwork.com

Cooler for Monday, Breezy

An active and cooler start to the week with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the north and west. Tuesday will see isolated storms and windy conditions before warmer and drier weather returns for Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures are expected in the upper 60s to lower 70s for...
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Flooding Reported near Arapahoe School, Flood Stage nearing on local Rivers:

The Wind River Radio Network and WyoToday.com have received reports of the Sharpnose Road in Lower Arapahoe flooding. See the attached photos and streamflow reports below:. streaming over the road from the overflowing Little Wind River. Flood Advisories and Warnings have been posted by the National Weather Service for the...
ARAPAHOE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Sheriff’s, Coroner’s and Planning updates set for County Meeting Tuesday Morning

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday morning at 9a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. Agenda items include monthly updates from the Sheriff, Coroner and Planning Department Supervisor, a subsidy discussion for Frontier Ambulance, budget hearings for the Treasurer’s office and a discussion with Fremont County Wildland Fire Coordinator Ron Wempen on Hazardous Fuels Projects. Interviews will be held for the county library board and approval of Federal ARPA funding projects, discussion of the capital revolving list, and a budget work session. See the agenda below:
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Power was out in Lander this afternoon

— This Just In… There is a widespread power outage in Lander at this hour. Rocky Mountain Power has posted this update indicating the power may be out until this evening. We’ll update this post as needed:
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton Council set Special Meeting to Approve FY 2022-23 Budget Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will meet in a special session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon for a public hearing and adoption of the city’s Fiscal year 2002-23 Budget. According to a memorandum from City Administrator Tony Tolstedt, development of the FY 2023 City of Riverton Annual Budget began in March. Since that time, multiple meetings and extensive analysis have led to a proposed budget that totals $30,403,009 for FY 2023. Of this $13,564,696 is from capital expenditures, The General fund accounts for 29% of the total FY 2023 budget with the remaining 71% derived from the other City funds. City funds recommendations are as follows:
RIVERTON, WY
buckrail.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
JACKSON, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10 – June 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WyoFile

Wyo attorney general: Licensing antler hunters likely illegal

The state of Wyoming likely lacks the authority to create a license system restricting nonresidents from gathering deer, elk and moose antlers in the spring, according to an attorney general opinion. A push to impose limits on out-of-staters has emanated from Sublette County and other reaches of western Wyoming, where...
WYOMING STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Park, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont; Park; Teton The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fremont County in central Wyoming South central Park County in central Wyoming East central Teton County in northwestern Wyoming * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 452 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 10 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Togwotee Pass around 510 PM MDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Mills Police Arrest ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Fugitive in Natrona County

The Mills Police Department recently announced that they have arrested a fugitive who was considered armed and dangerous. That's according to a press release from the police department, who wrote that On June 8th, 2022, Natrona County Law Enforcement were advised by the United States Marshall's Service that a suspect had escaped from a detention facility in Missouri and was possibly in the area of Natrona County.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming ACLU falsely claims sheriff’s office

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — ACLU of Wyoming’s communications director, Janna Farley, of South Dakota, falsely accused in a media release yesterday Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office of ranking in the top 54 of law enforcement agencies nationwide that are among “the most egregious in their violations of civil rights” of undocumented immigrants housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/22 – 6/7/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...

