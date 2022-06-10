ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Roars Back To 1981 Levels on Record Gas Prices: Stocks Slump

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2R47_0g6q3kKo00

U.S. inflation accelerated again last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Friday, snuffing out bets that consumer price pressures are starting to peak in the world's biggest economy.

The headline consumer price index for the month of May was estimated to have risen 8.6% from last year, up from the 8.3% pace recorded in April and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 8.3%. The May reading was the fastest since December of 1981.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 1%, the BLS said, compared to the April increase of 0.3% and again topping the Street forecast of 0.7%.

So-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.6% on the month, and 6% on the year, the report noted, with the both the annual and monthly reading coming in ahead of the Street consensus forecast and near the highest levels since 1983.

Peak inflation bets began to surface last month when the Fed's preferred measure, the core PCE Price Index, eased from the highest levels in 1983 thanks in part to price declines for cars, clothes and services.

Record high gasoline prices, which nudged closer to the $5 a gallon mark last night, according to data from AAA, will continue to drive headline inflation rates as crude oil holds firmly above the $120 per barrel mark, while food prices extend their recent run-up amid transport snarls and uneven planting seasons.

"A higher-than-expected CPI number seals the deal on investors’ fears, and though consumers may be experiencing high prices in their day-to-day, especially at the pump, it’s disappointing to see that we don’t have a lid on inflation yet, despite the Fed’s efforts," said Mike Loewengart, managing director for investment strategy at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.

"It’s unlikely the Fed will change course next week, but we could see the rate hike campaign intensify," he added. "In the meantime, it’s important to keep in mind that lowering inflation won’t happen overnight, and it remains to be seen if this read is an outlier or an upward trend."

Stocks on Wall Street were active following the data release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average last seen 715 points lower while the S&P 500 slumped 104 points, or 2.6%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields rose 9 basis points to 3.139% following the data release while 2-year notes extended gains to trade at 3% for the highest since June 2008.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.91% to a near 20-year high to 104.16.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing a 92% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike next week, but a 40.3% chance of the 75 basis point move in July.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecasting tool, a real-time benchmark, suggests U.S. economic growth has now slowed to a 0.9% clip, following the -1.4% contraction estimate for the three months ending in March.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Stocks Plunge, Week Ahead, Tesla Split, Gas Leaps, Bitcoin Crashes - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, June 13:. 1. -- Stock Futures Tumble As Recession Alarm Flashes Red. U.S. equity futures plunged lower Monday, while Treasury bond yields surged to the point where short-term rates signaled recession, as investors bet on faster and deeper rate hikes from the Federal Reserve following last week's hotter-than-expected inflation data.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Could the Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points June 15?

For weeks, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed was likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both June and July. But after the June 10 news that consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high, investors and analysts began to ratchet their expectations upward. Barclays bank and investment bank Jefferies switched their predictions to 75 basis points from 50 for the meeting that ends June 15, Bloomberg reported.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Core Inflation#Bls#Fed#Pce Price Index#Aaa
TheStreet

How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes and they have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, rising interest rates, high gasoline prices and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some bear markets have...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Declares Devastating News

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) on Dec. 11 2020, announced it was going to list on the Nasdaq through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. “The demand for cost effective solutions to support the e-commerce ecosystem is overwhelming," James Taylor, the commercial electric vehicle maker's then-CEO, said at the time. "This industry promises rewards to first movers who can deliver value-driven solutions.”
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up. New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street". The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Face a Hard Decision

In the crypto market, it's deja vu all over again. Cryptocurrency prices are falling; investors panic; the collapse stops and prices stabilize; they try to bounce back but the bounce doesn't really last. This sequence has been repeated several times but this time is different in one key regard: The...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

It's a bitingly cold wind blowing on the crypto sphere and particularly on the king of digital currencies, bitcoin. Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. They have fallen more than 12% in the past 24 hours and at last check were around $23,952. Some observers say...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Five Steps to Negotiating a Raise During Booming Inflation

The U.S. labor sector is starting to lose momentum at the mid-point of 2022, with brand name companies like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report, Carvana (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report, Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix Inc. Report, and PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report, among others, announcing layoffs recently.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk Are Surprised by Some Great News

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has established itself as the world's leading automotive group by market cap. The Austin company, founded in 2003, has also become the world's leading electric-vehicle producer, with four production sites on three continents. The company spends nothing on marketing and advertising -- and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Coinbase Stock Chart: There’s One Bit of Good News

The story in crypto has been decisively bearish in 2022, although that’s not unusual given the state of the stock market. The Nasdaq has now suffered a larger peak-to-trough decline than it did during the covid-19 selloff in Q1 2020, while bitcoin is hitting multi-year lows and suffering through one of its largest declines.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Lightyear Debuts With Features Other Electric Vehicles Don't Have

Dozens of electric vehicle makers have marketed their plug-in EVs as clean and green emissions-free vehicles as opposed to automobiles with traditional internal combustion engines. Consumers are lining up to purchase Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report vehicles that run from $46,990 for the basic Tesla Model 3 to...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Bitcoin Expert Peter Schiff Has Bad News For Crypto Enthusiasts

If you've been wondering if it's time to dump your crypto lately, no one could blame you. With bitcoin hitting record lows lately and Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, pausing its withdrawals, it suddenly looks like maybe things aren't so great in that sector. If you're a...
MARKETS
TheStreet

3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

People treat stocks differently than they do any other kind of purchase. Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. When something we want to buy goes on sale, sure we might do a Google search to make sure there's not some underlying problem, but generally, we accept our good fortune.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Says Now Is No Time to Abandon Her Stocks

The stock market has left a trail of tears this year, especially over the past week, with the S&P 500 falling into a bear market. The celebrated investor Cathie Wood has seen her Ark Investment Management exchange-traded funds tumble, as their disruptive technology stocks have been hammered by roaring inflation and soaring interest rates.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy