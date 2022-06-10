ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

Finding the best farmers market

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - From Brown Deer to the South Shore, there are...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gift guide for grads and dads

MILWAUKEE - June can be a busy time with summer schedules picking up. Don't forget that Father's Day is right around the corner, and you may also need a gift for a recent grad. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz shares a gift guide with ideas for your favorite grads and dads.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Maintain your landscape with pollinators in mind

MILWAUKEE - As you work to improve your landscape this summer, it's important to remember pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares the best ways to welcome and protect those pollinators. Melinda Myers' upcoming webinars:. June 15, 2022, 7 p.m. – FREE WEBINAR: Supporting Native Bees...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee PrideFest, Polish Fest kick off festival season after COVID

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is sometimes called the city of festivals, but COVID-19 canceled many over the last two years. In 2022, most are returning, and VISIT Milwaukee officials say we're getting back to normal. "I came to Milwaukee, and I’m like, ‘This is amazing,’" said Jonathan Aghachi from Los Angeles....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Brown Deer, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
MATC Times

10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Upper - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free gas: Milwaukee church helps community fill their tanks

MILWAUKEE - Gas is about as good as gold right now. Instead of $5 a gallon, though, one Milwaukee gas station had it for free Saturday, June 11. The gas giveaway wasn't something Life Changers Christian Church or the BP Gas Station at 8th and Atkinson had to advertise. "It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Flowers#South Shore#Deer#Food Drink
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wauke Mills closing after 70 years

CITY OF PEWAUKEE – “I am heartbroken!”. Those are some of the reactions of the generations of loyal customers of Wauke Mills on Waukesha County Highway F who recently learned the feed mill is closing after 70 years in business. Handwritten signs posted on the doors and walls...
wearegreenbay.com

How a bakery went from home-based to opening a one-of-a-kind business in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?. The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.
MENASHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS closes early Tuesday due to heat

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat. All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:. Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MATC Times

4635 S 20th Street

Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
newheadlines.art

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
DELAVAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Midtown neighborhood walk strives for unity: 'Heart of the city'

MILWAUKEE - In the heart of Milwaukee, members of the Midtown neighborhood want to make a name for themselves. Residents walked with a purpose Saturday, June 11 to put their neighborhood on the map. "We are the heart of the city," said Megan Shepard Smith with Midtown Neighborhood Alliance. "You...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy