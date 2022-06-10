ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag continues Man Utd rebuild off field as he recruits new first team head chef to overhaul Carrington canteen

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are recruiting a new first-team head chef as they continue their rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths last season as they registered their worst ever Premier League points tally, but chiefs are aiming to reverse their fortunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lS9b_0g6q1uzG00
Erik ten Hag is aiming to revolutionise the Red Devils Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VoMV_0g6q1uzG00
Ten Hag's side are looking to bring in a new chef Credit: Twitter

United are advertising for a new head chef to cater for players and get them firing on all cylinders.

They want their preferred candidate to: "Prepare, produce and deliver a high-quality consistent catering offer in various venues (predominately based at the training ground) as and when required."

The successful applicant will work closely with United's nutritionist to create menus suitable for players to eat at work and take home.

They will also be required to be available to travel to all matches including overseas, as they feed Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

The Red Devils are also after a new performance analyst.

Describing the role, they write: "The Performance Analyst is required to contribute to an elite level analytical provision for our First Team Manager, Coaching Staff and Players.

"This role will play a key part in maximising players and coaches’ abilities to perform at the highest level, with a view to winning football matches, across 4 major competitions."

They also add: "Our people are as committed to the success of the company as the players are to winning trophies."

United advertised for a new recruitment analyst last month, although a number of existing staff members have left this year.

Ralf Rangnick's consultancy role was canned following his exit as interim manager.

Chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge has quit the club.

While senior scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout have also exited.

Experienced No2 Mike Phelan won't work at the club as a first team coach next season.

The 59-year-old is not required on the coaching side, following the arrivals of Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as part of Ten Hag's coaching team.

Phelan remains under contract, however, and could stay in a different capacity.

If he is no longer required at all, as pointed out by The Athletic, United will have to negotiate his exit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rpTt_0g6q1uzG00
Mike Phelan is no longer required by Man Utd's first team set up Credit: Getty

Community Policy