Marvel's Thunderbolts movie — everything you need to know

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of seemingly nowhere, Marvel announced they found a director for their upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Simply the stuff of rumour, the MCU's addition of Thunderbolts is Marvel's equivalent of The Suicide Squad. There isn't much known right now about the film beyond the bare bones, but there is plenty...

www.digitalspy.com

Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Disney Debunks Rumored Trailer Release Date

We're now almost half a year away before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters and we still have not seen any footage or sneak peek photo about the highly-anticipated sequel which will address the loss of T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. There were rumors that the first trailer will be released very soon. However, as it turns out, that is actually not the case at all.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Samuel L. Jackson Admits He's Still Furious About Nick Fury's Absence in Captain America: Civil War

Samuel L. Jackson has been playing MCU's Nick Fury for more than a decade. Aside from starting the Avengers initiative, Fury was also proven valuable after helping the Earth's mightiest heroes countless times when they most needed it. However, Jackson recently revealed his frustration over his exclusion in one of the MCU's most remarkable films, Captain America: Civil War, wherein Iron-Man and Captain America goes against each other.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Ms. Marvel Trailer Confirms the Return of Spider-Man: No Way Home Character

We're now two days away before Ms. Marvel finally hits Disney+ and fans have been looking forward to seeing Kamala Khan's debut in the MCU after being a fan-favorite character in the comics for years. As usual, the majority of the plot details are still under wraps and now they have released a new preview of the series which confirms the return of a character who appeared in a recent MCU film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

'Ms. Marvel' captures Kamala Khan's imagination perfectly

Welcome to , our series highlighting something onscreen we're obsessed with this week. In 2014, Marvel Comics debuted Ms. Marvel #1, the first issue of a series starring Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel, the company's first Muslim superhero. Kamala's infectious fangirl energy, colorful imagination, and relatable first-gen teen struggles catapulted her to instant stardom. The completed Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal hit the New York Times Bestseller list, achieved critical acclaim, and won a Hugo award for Best Graphic Story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Chris Evans addresses one condition of returning as Captain America

Marvel icon Chris Evans claims a proposed return to the role of Captain America would need to be "perfect" for him to accept. The actor, who'll chase down Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man next month, played the First Avenger for eight years overall, hanging up the stars and stripes vibranium shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
The Independent

Christopher Eccleston says white, straight men are ‘quite rightly’ the ‘new pariah’ in entertainment industry

Christopher Eccleston has said that straight white men are “quite rightly” seeing acting opportunities “shrink” nowadays.The Doctor Who star recently appeared in the Channel 4 series Close To Me and stars opposite Lenny Henry in My Name is Leon, a one-off BBC drama about a nine-year-old mixed-race child living within the care system in the Eighties.But appearing on 5Live on Thursday (9 June), Eccleston told Nihal Arthanayake that he was struggling with his career.“Quite rightly, I’m a dinosaur now,” the 58-year-old said. “I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male and I’m straight. We are the new pariah in the industry.“We’re...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Thunderbolts: Rumored Casting Seemingly Hints at Villainous Turn for Bucky Barnes

In case you missed it, Marvel Studios is finally pulling the trigger on a film featuring the elite group of villains known as the Thunderbolts. The studio first teased the formation of the group in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow and so far, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has already recruited John Walker and Yelena Belova to the team.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Enlists Director Jake Schreier

Marvel Studios’ villains are getting a jolt, with the super villain team the Thunderbolts getting their own film. Filmmaker Jake Schreier, who has directed films such as Robot & Frank and episodes of TV series such as Jim Carrey’s Kidding, Dave and Minx, has landed the job to direct Thunderbolts, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marvel veteran Eric Pearson is penning the script, after working with the studio on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok. Deadline first reported the news.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Queer as Folk': How the Pulse Survivors Helped Shape the Peacock SeriesDirectors Dea Kulumbegashvili, Visar Morina Win Baumi Script Development Award'Butterfly in...
MOVIES

