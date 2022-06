Click here to read the full article. All aboard as The O’Jays embark on their final farewell, the Last Stop On Love’s Train Tour. The previously announced tour features original members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, alongside bandmate Eric Nolan Grant, as they take fans on a ride throughout their six-decade catalog. The 11-city tour kicks off in Philly next week (June 17) and will wrap up this September in Memphis, Tenn. Fans in the DMV area are especially lucky as they’ll be able to catch the trio for free at the AFRAM Festival in Baltimore on Juneteenth.More from VIBE.comThe O'Jays...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO