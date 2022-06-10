ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Albertville man charged with swindling 35 victims in contracting scheme

By madelaine formica
 3 days ago

Albertville resident Richard Wooton is charged with swindling 35 victims from July 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018 in Wright and Hennepin counties.

According to the June 2 complaint, the 35 victims reported a total loss of around $849,734 and six subcontractors were not paid a total of $481,203.

The alleged swindling included contractor fraud with Crossroads Remodeling, LLC for home remodeling projects. The work was either never completed or started.

The investigation into Crossroads determined that the Minnesota Department of Labor granted a contractor’s license March 21, 2017, to Crossroads while the owner was married to Wooton.

There was a condition of the license that prohibited Wooton from holding a position of managerial, ownership or supervisory responsibility in Crossroads. Wooton did not have a contractor’s license, and according to the complaint, was ordered to cease and desist engaging in work as a residential contractor in 1999 after never starting work with unknown homeowners and not returning the money taken.

According to the complaint, Wooton has multiple prior felony convictions. From July, 2017 to July 2018, according to the complaint, Wooton claimed to be the Crossroads owner, offered a 10% discount to homeowners who paid their bill early and claimed to be a military veteran and was going to donate a portion of the funds to a veterans’ cause.

Some of the victims, according to the complaint, include a resident in Maple Grove who was swindled in 2017 for a $53,928 house construction project that was never started. A resident of Rogers in March 2018 paid $47,829 for a screened-in porch project that was never started. In 2018, a Wright County resident was swindled for around $53,775 for an addition on their home that was never started. A resident in Hennepin County April 2018 was swindled for around $35,369 to replace a deck that was never started.

In total, there were three victims from Maple Grove, 23 victims from Wright County, one from Rogers, one from Wayzata, four from Hennepin County, one victim in Deephaven and one from Sherburne County.

Wooton was in the Hennepin Count Jail with bail set at $500,000 June 7. He posted bond June 8 and was released. His hearing started at 1:31 p.m. June 9.

If convicted, Wooton could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

