Pride Is In Jamestown

Tops Friendly Markets will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a grand reopening of its store on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 11:00 AM, will celebrate a renovation of the store, which has a new look and renewed focus on fresh departments. The store has been refreshed from top to bottom for a new and contemporary experience, which includes new exterior paint with decorative awnings, landscaping, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded state-of-the-art self-check outs, renovated restrooms, and new interior decor. Store Manager Scott Obert says he and his team are working hard every day to make life easier for their shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options. He invites the community to visit during the grand reopening celebration and even have the chance to win some great prizes.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO