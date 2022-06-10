Detectives Investigate Fatal Collision in Germantown
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision involving a single vehicle that occurred on Thursday, June 9, at approximately 11:37 p.m., on Frederick Rd....
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@Calvertcountymd.gov or (410) […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities.
Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said.
First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.
Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said.
Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union.
They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile male from Germantown. In the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, 2022, Sincere Kareem Daughtry, age 14, was last seen at Northwest High School...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Three days after multiple people were shot at Iverson Mall, Prince George's County Police are once again investigating a triple shooting near a shopping center, this time the crime being fatal. PGPD confirmed to WUSA9 that they were called to the 1700 block of Forest...
Police are investigating several thefts reported in the last week in Takoma Park, according to emailed community advisories:. Theft From Auto: On June 5, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 6800 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a theft from an auto. Sometime between June 4 at 10:00 p.m. and June 5 in the morning, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and cut the lock on the rear storage box, and stole property. Case #220024044.
A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early Monday morning shooting in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.
WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a double shooting in the 1300 block of Savanah Street in Southeast. One adult male was found breathing and conscious, the second adult male was not breathing or conscious. This has not yet been ruled a homicide by detectives. Police put out a...
Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.”
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the...
WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday, June 11. According to police, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro, Lancaster County for a single-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes and began to perform life-saving efforts on the motorcyclist.
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station. Both people were shot in the...
A 10-month-old baby girl from Maryland died after she fell out of the back seat of her mom's SUV and then was run over by the car over the weekend in Virginia, authorities said. The 35-year-old Hyatsville, MD driver had put her daughter in the back seat of her 2013...
A sheriff's office in Wicomico County was apparently shot in the head Sunday, June 11, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The gunman purportedly fled after shooting the officer on Gumboro Road at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Authorities say a man was killed in a crash in Montgomery County Thursday night. The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near Frederick Road and Wheatfield Drive in the Germantown area. Investigators said the driver of a silver 2007 Infinity M35 was traveling southbound on Frederick Road, when...
A Montgomery County Police Officer was struck this morning around 10:55am on Norwood Rd in front of Blake High School in Colesville/Silver Spring. The Community Engagement Officer was on foot for a detail at the school’s graduation, according to our traffic and public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The officer suffered non life-threating injuries and was transported to a trauma center as a precaution.
