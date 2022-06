LONG ISLAND - Some gas stations on Long Island are being accused of charging a substantially higher price for drivers using their credit cards instead of cash to pay for fuel. Paying cash at one Sunoco station along Jericho Turnpike in Huntington costs "just" $4.89, but use your credit card, and you’re looking at a more than 40-percent increase to $6.95 a gallon.

