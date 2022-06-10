ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Making Move For Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah

By Sam Jones
 3 days ago

According to reports, Real Madrid are interested in bringing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

The Champions League winners are said to have contacted the agent of Salah regarding his current situation with the Reds, as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Eygptian could be the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle for Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid, who are lacking a world-class right-winger to complete their line-up.

Salah's contract situation has been a big topic of conversation amongst Reds fans, with everyone scared to see their star man leave Anfield, especially on a free transfer.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been instrumental to the rise of the club, helping them to their first Premier League title, a sixth Champions League as well as a FA Cup, and a League Cup win.

His scoring record for the Reds has been nothing short of incredible, scoring 118 goals in 180 appearances in the Premier League, on top of 34 Champions League goals in 58 games in the competition.

Salah would be a huge loss for the Reds should he ultimately decide to depart Liverpool in favour of Madrid, however, the club and fans remain hopeful a deal can be struck.

