Texans should keep tabs on USC OL Andrew Vorhees for 2023 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans have a good idea of what their offensive line will look like in 2022, but the years following are still murky.

2023 may be the last year that the Texans have the same line in place as it is the final year for tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. Whether or not guard A.J. Cann or center Justin Britt are still viable next year remains to be seen. Houston will be able to count on Kenyon Green, their 2022 first-round pick.

If the Texans have an opening at guard next offseason, they need to target USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, the sixth-year senior ranks as the second-best interior offensive lineman heading into the 2022 college football season.

From a draft perspective, Vorhees was a massive surprise to even return to USC. He had a breakout season split between left guard and left tackle — his fifth-year starting for USC! At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds with his movement skills, he could be evaluated as a tackle for teams as well. The only explanation is that Vorhees has to be a Trojan lifer who wants to play a part in the program’s revival under Lincoln Riley.

Truthfully, his tape doesn’t need much more seasoning to be considered a top-75 pick. He’s the only returning offensive lineman in the country to earn run and pass-blocking grades over 90.0 last season.

Adding Vorhees would give the Texans options. With Vorhees and Green, Houston would have two offensive linemen with flexibility at both tackle and guard. If the Texans decided to extend Howard, they could solve at least one of the tackle spots but still have tremendous versatility with Vorhees and Green.

The 2022 season will help general manager Nick Caserio determine where the holes remain on the roster. If the Texans can get an offensive lineman like Vorhees with proven position flex in the top-100 of next year’s draft, it needs to be a part of Houston’s consideration.

