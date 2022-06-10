Who Will Be Baylor's Top NFL Rookie in 2022?

JT Woods could be the next big Bear up.

One name has been overlooked in Baylor football over the last four years. From Dave Aranda's current regime back to Matt Rhule's three years, this guy was a staple of the team, but he didn't get an immense amount of attention.

Playing next to Terrel Bernard and Jalen Pitre, his Big 12-leading interception numbers also felt like an afterthought. Even his 4.36 second 40-yard dash time floored NFL and Baylor fans alike. He's none other than the Los Angeles Chargers' third-round draft pick JT Woods.

With incredible speed and consistency on the field at Baylor, Woods made a statement as one of the key defensive players on the team. That said, the Bear was never touted as a star or marquee guy.

Granted, he has a very level-headed and calm demeanor that did not bring much attention to the defensive back, but he still just did his job without the hype of many guys around him.

Locked On Baylor host Drake Toll joins the crew at Locked On Chargers to talk about how that demeanor might be exactly what makes Woods the best Baylor player in the upcoming NFL season. Sure, it will likely take the kid a few years to come along in the league, but he has the skills and the mindset to be a mainstay for the Chargers and garner the attention of the entire NFL.

On Sundays next fall, keep your eyes peeled for JT Woods. He has the opportunity to be a program favorite in LA.

