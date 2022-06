Harry Kane has leapt to the defence of England boss Gareth Southgate as criticism over his perceived negative tactics increases.Southgate last week insisted he will not outstay his welcome as the England manager as he hit back at pundits who have been suggested his approach is too conservative.The Three Lions boss has taken his country to a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League third-place finish and the final of Euro 2020 in the past four years.But even during his most successful spells he has had to face accusations that he sets up his sides too cautiously, with former England striker...

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO