Contra Costa County, CA

Firefighters battled a brush fire in the eastern part of Contra Costa County

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brentwood, California – A brush fire in the eastern part of Contra Costa County drew fire crews to the scene on Thursday. Firefighters have...

concordnewsjournal.com

Related
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews contain debris fire burning near Mountain House

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS SF) -- Cal Fire crews successfully contained a large debris fire in the hills west of Mountain House Saturday afternoon.The blaze was first reported via Twitter around 3 p.m. burning in the vicinity of Kelso Road and Bruns Road north of Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass and the junction of Contra Costa, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.Dubbed the "Kelso Incident," the fire was contained to the area of debris and did not spread to vegetation.The exact size and cause of the fire have not been reported.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Brush fire burning south of Brentwood in Contra Costa County 100% contained

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire that was burning for much of the day Friday south of Brentwood in Eastern Contra Costa County on both sides of Vasco Road.The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the fire at around 1:19 p.m. Friday. The wildfire is burning near the intersection of Marsh Creek Road (CA-4) and Walnut Boulevard. The fire is burning on both sides of Vasco Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area. Vasco Road is closed between Walnut Boulevard and Marsh Creek Road. Crews from Cal Fire, the East Contra Costa Fire...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews tackle vegetation fire burning north of Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa Fire Department is assisting Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire crews battling a blaze burning at the north edge of town Saturday afternoon.In a tweet the Santa Rosa FD posted shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was described as burning along Riebli Road and did not pose a threat to the city. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Seeks to Protect Open Space by Restricting Golf Course Development

On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council is set to discuss the idea of protecting open space and recreational areas which could lead to a proposed ballot initiative. If approved, the item could end up on the November ballot in an effort to restrict any future development on the two golf courses (Shadow Lakes and Deer Ridge) unless through a vote of the public. Under this proposal, the city council is looking at a way for the city to prevent the land from being developed into anything other than a golf course.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 30, Dies After Medical Emergency In Water At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of the woman two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say the woman was wearing a lifejacket at the time and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of setting gas station on fire

ANGWIN, Calif. (BCN)– Authorities in Napa County have arrested a man suspected of setting a gas station on fire in Angwin on Wednesday. Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and St. Helena Fire crews all responded to a call regarding a commercial fire in the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin at approximately 4:38 […]
ANGWIN, CA
KRON4 News

Crash damages traffic light, delays expected

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Petaluma Police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday to expect traffic delays on Washington Street at Kentucky Street due to damage to the traffic signal from a vehicle collision. There’s no estimate as to how long the intersection will be flashing red lights until repairs are made. Copyright © 2022 Bay City […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire chars 200 acres near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD -- Firefighters will spend the rest of the week putting out hot spots in Brentwood after a fire late Thursday afternoon charred more than 200 acres."With the drought, with the heat, with the expected heat tomorrow, everything is really dry. The relative humidity is dropping and the winds are kind of the normal winds that we do have out here," said Cal Fire battalion chief Jesse Winnen.A small army of firefighters from Cal Fire and Contra Costa Fire were able to keep the Marsh Fire from burning any of the nearby homes.The fire  led to the closure of Vasco...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Garage Fire Contained In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A two-alarm residential fire was contained on Saturday in Suisun City, said the Suisun City Fire Department. The fire took place on Jacaranda Drive. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire in the garage extending into the attic. With assistance from several other fire departments, the fire was contained to the garage, the department said There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SUISUN CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

May 22 – June 4: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between May 22-June 4 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 5/27 – Twillight Ct: RPS SON ADVSD NBR POINTED A KNIFE AT HIM. Burglary – Auto. 5/25 – Glenallen Ct:...
BRENTWOOD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley man dies in solo motorcycle crash on Adeline Street

A man died early Sunday morning in South Berkeley when his motorcycle crashed on Adeline Street, authorities report. Police closed Adeline from Stanford Avenue north to Alcatraz Avenue so BPD’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team could determine what had happened. BPD said the man had been heading north on Adeline...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large Fire In Downtown Stockton Prompts Massive Response From Fire Department

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Firefights responded to a large fire at an abandoned building early Friday morning. The active downtown Stockton fire off Weber Avenue and California Avenue prompted a massive response from fire crews. Initially, firefighters were kept at a distance because it was too dangerous to go inside the building. The cause of the fire is unknown; at this time, no injuries have been reported. We will continue to update this story.
STOCKTON, CA
news24-680.com

Highway 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Arrest In Walnut Creek Early Saturday

A high speed chase on Highway 4 through Franklin Canyon threaded its way south on 242 to southbound 680 with speeds in excess of 100 mph early Saturday morning, the driver eventually crashing and taking off on foot on the N. Main Street off ramp. A CHP helicopter provided overwatch...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Accident on Interstate 580 in Tracy Area

A major injury motorcycle crash occurred in Tracy on the morning of Friday, June 10, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred in the area of Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy at approximately 5:30 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in Tracy. A...
TRACY, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
17K+
Followers
686
Post
5M+
Views
