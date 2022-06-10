Man Found Stabbed to Death in Paramount

Photo: Getty Images

PARAMOUNT (CNS) - A man was found stabbed to death Friday in Paramount.

Deputies were sent to the area of the Los Angeles River between Somerset Boulevard and San Jose Avenue about 5:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a call that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

"Upon arriving, deputies discovered a male ... in his 30s suffering from apparent stab wounds," a sheriff's department statement said. "At this time, it is unknown what led to the incident. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Information was not immediately available on his identity.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.