Passengers on £4,000 cruise which featured entertainment from Tony Hadley are left furious as their free replacement holiday is CANCELLED at the last minute because the ship 'isn't ready'

By Paul Thompson for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Passengers on a disastrous 80s pop acts cruise who were offered a free replacement holiday are up in arms again - after that new trip was suddenly cancelled.

Hundreds of holidaymakers who had paid more than £4,000 for a cruise around the Mediterranean with entertainment by Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and T'Pau earlier this year were offered the free trip as compensation after their first voyage was hit by a string of problems.

But with just weeks to go - and many having flights to their embarkation point already booked - they were astonished to hear from Virgin Voyages that it too had gone wrong and would not go ahead.

Among those affected both times are Susan Whittaker and her husband John. She said: 'This company is a complete joke. Richard Branson should hang his head in shame.'

Her friend Caroline Ward, who was among a group of six friends who were offered the free cruise, added:' It is disgusting. We have paid for flights, taxis and hotels and then we get an email telling us the cruise is cancelled. They are just messing us around and this should not be allowed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRQTm_0g6ptQJW00
Hundreds of holidaymakers who had paid more than £4,000 for a cruise around the Mediterranean with entertainment by Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and T'Pau earlier this year were offered the free trip as compensation after their first voyage was hit by a string of problems. Pictured left to right: Caroline Ward, Sue Whitaker, Debbie Hirscher, Chris Hirscher and (seated), John Carrol

Susan and John and friends from Hull, East Yorkshire, were among hundreds disappointed by the original eighties pop cruise.

As well as Hadley and T'Pau, other featured stars were Toyah, Altered Images, ABC singer Martin Fry and former Radio 1 DJs Bruno Brookes and Gary Davies.

But it was hit by a series of incidents and problems including food shortages, the cancellation of planned stops and visits.

These culminated in a passenger going overboard. The Valiant Lady cruise liner altered course and turned around to help in the search with holidaymakers asked to keep a look out.

The missing person was never located with many of the passengers left devastated.

As a concession for the problems and upset Virgin Voyages offered each passenger a free cruise later in the year.

Susan, John, Caroline, her partner Andrew Clayton and two other friends Chris and Debbie Hirscher had all booked the Greek Island cruise that was set to depart at the end of August on Virgin Voyages latest liner.

But with just weeks before the 'free' cruise around the Greek islands was due to set sail the trip has been cancelled with disappointed travellers told their cruise ship the Resilient Lady will not be ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2LMK_0g6ptQJW00
But with just weeks to go - and many having flights to their embarkation point already booked - they were astonished to hear from Virgin Voyages that it too had gone wrong and would not go ahead. Pictured left to right: Chris Hirscher, Debbie Hirscher, Caroline Ward, Sue Whitaker, John Carrol and Andrew Layton

The 110,000-tonne liner, which can cater to over 3,000 passengers, is still being readied in its dock in Genoa, Italy.

Each had booked flights to Athens to join the cruise as well as hotels and taxis.

Virgin contacted passengers to inform them the cruise was now cancelled offering an alternative eight night cruise from Barcelona.

But they refused to allow the disappointed holidaymakers to book a replacement cruise for 2023 telling them the offer was only valid for this year.

Caroline, 65, said: 'We had all booked holidays from work, so it is not that easy to change.

'Not only did they cancel the cruise, but the itinerary was also changed. Instead of going to Crete we were told it would now stop in Bodrum in Turkey. I just get the feeling they are messing us about.

'I had booked the cruise in April as a 60th birthday treat for my husband, but it turned into a bit of a shambles. We are all fans of 80s music and chose that cruise.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z8vC_0g6ptQJW00
The problems during the first voyage culminated in a passenger going overboard. The Valiant Lady cruise liner altered course and turned around to help in the search with holidaymakers asked to keep a look out

Virgin Voyages announced earlier this week that the Resilient Lady would not be ready to go into service and blamed the current crisis affecting the aviation industry for the delay.

It is the third ship in their fleet with the company.

A spokesman said: 'A decision rooted in guaranteeing the delivery of brilliant guest and crew experiences, Virgin Voyages will defer the upcoming launch of its third Lady Ship to Q2 2023.

'Initially scheduled to set sail from Athens mid-August of this year, Resilient Lady will remain in Genoa getting on-board work completed, hitting the high seas next spring.

'As part of an ambitious launch sequence, Virgin Voyages is now operating two ships, its first, Scarlet Lady in the Caribbean and second, Valiant Lady in the Med. Despite challenges stemming from the pandemic, the new brand introduced two ships in the span of a year, including the launch of its new Terminal V at PortMiami in February.

'As an experience-led brand with strong ties to the Virgin legacy of disrupting industries, Virgin Voyages did not land on this decision lightly, and despite making tremendous strides alongside the cruise industry as a whole, the brand is not immune to the global challenges the world is facing.

'This includes supply chain obstacles, a level of regional uncertainty for international travelers in countries in East Europe, crewing challenges based on government regulations and restrictive COVID entry requirements back into the US.’

The spokesman added that customers affected will be offered a full refund or the offer of another cruise in 2022.

