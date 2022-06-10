ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man who attended Depp vs. Heard trial is auctioning off his courthouse wristbands after selling his notes on the jury for almost $15,000

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp, Larry Forman's courtroom notes, and Amber Heard.

Jim Watson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Kentucky attorney attended the Depp-Heard trial a few days and took notes on the jury's reactions.
  • Larry Forman auctioned off his notebook for $15,000 and now plans to sell his courthouse wristbands.
  • Forman told Insider he planned to donate all the proceeds to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

A man who attended the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is auctioning off his courthouse wristbands after selling his notes on the jury's reactions for almost $15,000 earlier this week.

Larry Forman, a practicing attorney from Louisville, Kentucky, told Insider he attended the celebrity trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia between May 16 and May 22 because he became "enamored with the case" and wanted to see it in person. Forman said he was not involved in the proceedings in a professional capacity.

Forman can be seen sitting with fellow courtroom spectators in the photo below:

Larry Forman sitting among spectators in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

While there, Forman took notes on the court proceedings and focused on the jury's reactions. He told Insider he did so because he thought it was "the most important thing" of the trial. While all six weeks of trial testimony were livestreamed , the jury was never filmed.

"You have to see how they react to defense witnesses. Then, you have to see how they react to the plaintiff's witnesses. Then, you have to see how they react during breaks," he said. "Who do they look at? Who do they smile at?"

He added: "Having that attorney knowledge ... has put me in the absolute best position to watch that and comment on it."

Forman's notebook and notes he took during the trial.

Larry Forman

Forman said he auctioned off the notebook containing all of his notes — which filled about 60 pages — on eBay for $14,969 on Wednesday, telling Insider: "The lucky winner has the chance to get a piece of history."

He said he planned on donating the full amount of the proceeds to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

He said he chose the hospital because it played a central part in the court case: Heard previously said she would donate her $7 million divorce settlement from Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and the hospital.

She paid only $250,000 of the promised $3.5 million donation to the children's hospital, Candie Davidson-Goldbronn, a representative for the hospital, said during the trial.

In her testimony, Heard said she halted the donations when Depp sued her for $50 million in damages but that she intended "on honoring all of my pledges."

The hospital did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Forman told Insider he also planned to auction off the wristbands he received from the courthouse to enter the courtroom.

Every morning during the trial, courthouse officials gave out wristbands to the first 100 people in line outside the building, with Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, telling Insider's Ashley Collman that people started lining up before midnight every day to get one.

Forman's wristband from the trial.

Larry Forman

Depp sued Heard in 2019, alleging that she defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Heard countersued.

In a verdict reached on June 1, the jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation against each other, awarding Depp $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million .

Forman, for his part, said he expected Depp to win.

"Watching the jury, I was absolutely convinced that some of them, not all of them — No. 2 and No. 6 and No. 5 were the hardest ones to read — were going to be on Johnny's side," he said. "After seeing their reactions, I was firmly convinced that Johnny was going to win."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 49

Mike Jimenez
2d ago

We are the only mammal that makes a profit from another mammal's pain and suffering. Disgusting we are devolving species 😤

Reply(11)
17
Carlo Di Donna
2d ago

I wish I was someone who had that kind of money to just throw around for pieces of paper with chicken scratch on it...

Reply(5)
17
Nick Merle
2d ago

I'm trippin that someone paid 15000 for some notes takin by a random guy its not notes from Depp or heard but a random dude and they don't mean anything now the wristbands i could see selling but wild

Reply(1)
10
