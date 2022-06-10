ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nico Rosberg is BANNED from the Formula One paddock because he refuses to get the Covid-19 vaccine, with former world champion having to conduct his Sky Sports pundit duties remotely due to sport's new protocols

By Philip Duncan, Pa F1 Correspondent
 4 days ago

Former world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from the Formula One paddock after failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Rosberg, who beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title before retiring just five days later, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.

But the 36-year-old is having to conduct his role remotely following the sport's new-for-2022 Covid requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxe4n_0g6ptBJr00
Nico Rosberg has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports since retiring from Formula One
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBAZp_0g6ptBJr00

Rosberg lives in Monaco and conducted his Sky requirements on the harborside - just meters from the entrance to the paddock - at last weekend's race in the principality.

All travelling Formula One personnel - including drivers, team members, caterers and media - must be fully-vaccinated to access the paddock.

A spokesperson for the former Mercedes driver told the PA news agency: 'Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqnwD_0g6ptBJr00
Rosberg (right) is no longer allowed to attend races in person and must work remotely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TyUg_0g6ptBJr00
Rosberg partnered seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes before joining Sky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXkgH_0g6ptBJr00
Roseberg won the 2016 Formula One world championship, before retiring just five days later

'He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations.

'In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He continues to fulfil his duties as a commentator for Sky.'

Rosberg appeared as a Sky Sports pundit remotely for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola in April.

The next round of the 2022 season takes place this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Autoweek.com

Mercedes F1 Drivers Are Battered, Clearly Rattled After Bouncing in Baku

Mercedes’ Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have had enough of bouncing while driving. The W13 has been one of the cars most susceptible to the phenomenon called porpoising caused by the ground effect philosophy that has returned under the 2022 regulations. The team thought it had...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull expect Charles Leclerc to face grid penalties as Ferrari battle engine issues

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is expecting a boost for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in forthcoming races, due to title rival Charles Leclerc facing a likely series of penalties.As was the case last year, going beyond the permitted number of three engines per season means drivers incur drops on the grid.And with engine trouble forcing Leclerc out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the weekend, leaving Verstappen a clear path to victory, Marko expects those issues to mean Ferrari are playing catch-up in at least a couple of races later in 2022.“We want a fair fight,” he said to...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night. Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game. But...
WORLD
