Gregg Berhalter can only tell Cristian Roldan to be patient

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Gregg Berhalter is well aware of the qualities Cristian Roldan brings to the U.S. men’s national team. In fact, he listed them off one by one during a call with reporters on Thursday.

“Cristian Roldan is a guy that has been doing great for his club,” Berhalter said. “[He’s] playing as a winger for his club but for us he’s played midfielder, sometimes winger, but overall great team guy.

“He competes more than I think anyone on the team. One of the most competitive guys in the team. Fantastic attitude, student of the game, always learning, always improving.”

However, in spite of Berhalter’s praise and Roldan continuing to star for the Seattle Sounders, he has found his USMNT chances limited. Roldan made just five appearances in the USMNT’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, all of which came from the bench. And even though he’s been called in for the USMNT’s four games this month, he did not receive minutes in either of the first two matches.

Roldan’s stellar club displays even led Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer to call Berhalter out last month , urging the U.S. boss to give the midfielder more of a chance.

Berhalter is aware that Roldan’s patience is being tested, but wouldn’t guarantee the 27-year-old any minutes in the team’s upcoming two games.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t gotten game time yet,” Berhalter said. “And that’s one of the things when we’re looking at these rosters and trying to deal with [having] six substitutes and get guys on the field. And it’s been difficult and I’ve had to have a number of conversations with Cristian and just tell him to try to be patient. I would like to get him on the field in these next two games and we’ll see if we can do that.”

Roldan plays as a winger with Seattle but with the USMNT, Berhalter sees him as a central midfielder. The coach indicated that may be an impediment for more minutes, as Roldan is behind several central midfield options on the depth chart and doesn’t have the kind of field-stretching characteristics he’s looking for in a winger.

“We’re building depth in these positions and it’s tough based on what we ask our wingers to do,” Berhalter said. “But if there’s any guy that’s going to try to do exactly what we asked, it’s going to be Cristian.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angel City FC star Christen Press confirms she has a torn ACL

Angel City FC star Christen Press has confirmed she has suffered a torn ACL. Press suffered the injury in Angel City FC’s game Saturday night against Racing Louisville, and limped off after receiving treatment on the field. In a post on Twitter Monday evening, Press confirmed that the injury was as bad as many feared, saying her “heart is broken.” My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) June 13, 2022 Earlier on Monday, Press was left off the U.S. national team roster for the...
theScore

Italian veteran Chiellini eyes 'many more trophies' after joining LAFC

Giorgio Chiellini confirmed his move to Major League Soccer on Monday, joining Los Angeles FC after winning nine Serie A titles and 11 other domestic honors during his time with Juventus. The legendary Italian defender was available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract in Turin. Chiellini,...
Yardbarker

Watch All Four Jesus Ferreira Goals Vs Grenada As USMNT Striker Aces World Cup Audition

Jesus Ferreira did his chances of going to the 2022 World Cup no harm at all by scoring four goals in the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada. The Colombia-born 21-year-old was handed his 12th senior international appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League group game as USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter opted to rest some of his more established names.
FOX Sports

USMNT's Jesús Ferreira scores four goals in bid for striker job

AUSTIN, Texas — Has Gregg Berhalter finally found his starting striker for the World Cup?. While a final roster likely won’t be unveiled until closer to November, Jesús Ferreira gave his manager something to think about Friday. The United States Men's National Team beat Grenada 5-0 in...
