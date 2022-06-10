Motorcyclist Struck By SUV That Rolled Into Wrong Lanes On I-580 Near Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A motorcyclist had to be flown to the hospital after an SUV driver rolled over into the wrong lanes along Interstate 580 and struck both the rider and a tractor-trailer.

California Highway Patrol says, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, an SUV heading eastbound just west of Corral Hollow Road in the Tracy area drove into the center divide. Exactly why the driver went into the divide is unclear, but the SUV soon overturned into the westbound lanes.

Officers say the SUV soon collided with a motorcyclist that was headed westbound. Both the SUV and motorcyclist then collided with a tractor-trailer.

The motorcyclist and the SUV driver both suffered major injuries in the crash.

Traffic was slow through the area early Friday morning