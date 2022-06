CHICAGO - A woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 55-year-old was driving her 2019 Honda Accord around 4 a.m. when four men got out of a black SUV and a white sedan and stole her car at gunpoint in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

