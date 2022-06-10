ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

EC Foundation awards $81.5K in college scholarships

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

The Elizabeth City Foundation recently awarded a total of $81,547 in college scholarships to Camden and Pasquotank County students planning to pursue higher education in the fall.

Bess Tillett/P. P. Gregory Scholarships totaling $50,000 were awarded to 19 Camden County students. The scholarships will support students attending community colleges and both in-state and out-of-state universities, the foundation said.

The $5,000 Ray S. Jones Jr. Scholarship was awarded to Janiyah Sutton of Camden. Sutton plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A $5,000 William K. Wassink Medical Scholarship was awarded to Carolyn Shubel of Elizabeth City. Shubel also plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

An award of $21,547 from the Phil and Isabelle Sawyer Scholarship Fund was sent to the Divinity School at Wake Forest University, to be awarded as a scholarship to a deserving student or students.

The Elizabeth City Foundation, a private foundation founded in 1959, administers trust accounts which support scholarships and grants to area residents and organizations.

“The Elizabeth City Foundation is pleased to award these scholarships to area students to help further their education, foundation Board of Directors Chairman Tom Nash said. “Awarding scholarships is a key component of the foundation’s mission of improving the lives of area residents.”

The Elizabeth City Foundation has awarded more then $1.8 million in scholarships to area residents since its inception. The foundation continues to seek additional trust funds to support area residents and organizations.

More information about the Elizabeth City Foundation can be found on its website at www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.

roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

How one book disappeared from Dare school libraries

In November 2021, print and digital copies of a 2015 historical young adult novel, Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez, were removed from Dare County Schools high school libraries. The book has remained off the shelves since. The book was removed by Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly after...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival at Jockey’s Ridge

Francis Rogallo was a NASA scientist and inventor of the flexible wing. His inventions started the sport of hang gliding and his designs have carried over into the development of stunt kites, power kites, and hang gliders that are flown today. We invite you to join us and fly a kite at the 40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival to celebrate Francis Rogallo and his many accomplishments.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Virginia Business

Norfolk warehouse sells for $9M

A warehouse in Norfolk has been sold for $9 million, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced June 6. Selko Real Estate Ventures LLC purchased the 109,609-square-foot industrial building from NorfolkCo LLC as an investment. The property is leased to American Tire Distributors (ATD) as the company’s Hampton Roads tire warehouse and distribution center.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear roaming Washington Park neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A bear was seen roaming an Eastern Carolina neighborhood early Monday morning. Donald Bundy caught it all on camera sending WITN a picture and video of the bear’s morning activity. Bundy says he took the picture and video around 7:00 a.m. in Washington Park on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Fentanyl in wallet; shooting to relieve stress

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Officer J. Melvin was patrolling in the area of Hurley Street when he noticed a vehicle with no working tail lights pass by. The officer talked with the driver and a passenger in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

