EC Foundation awards $81.5K in college scholarships

The Elizabeth City Foundation recently awarded a total of $81,547 in college scholarships to Camden and Pasquotank County students planning to pursue higher education in the fall.

Bess Tillett/P. P. Gregory Scholarships totaling $50,000 were awarded to 19 Camden County students. The scholarships will support students attending community colleges and both in-state and out-of-state universities, the foundation said.

The $5,000 Ray S. Jones Jr. Scholarship was awarded to Janiyah Sutton of Camden. Sutton plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A $5,000 William K. Wassink Medical Scholarship was awarded to Carolyn Shubel of Elizabeth City. Shubel also plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

An award of $21,547 from the Phil and Isabelle Sawyer Scholarship Fund was sent to the Divinity School at Wake Forest University, to be awarded as a scholarship to a deserving student or students.

The Elizabeth City Foundation, a private foundation founded in 1959, administers trust accounts which support scholarships and grants to area residents and organizations.

“The Elizabeth City Foundation is pleased to award these scholarships to area students to help further their education, foundation Board of Directors Chairman Tom Nash said. “Awarding scholarships is a key component of the foundation’s mission of improving the lives of area residents.”

The Elizabeth City Foundation has awarded more then $1.8 million in scholarships to area residents since its inception. The foundation continues to seek additional trust funds to support area residents and organizations.

More information about the Elizabeth City Foundation can be found on its website at www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.