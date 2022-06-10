Hundreds of suspended teachers are threatened with being sacked if they don't get a Covid vaccine in just two weeks

Hundreds of suspended teachers have been threatened with the sack if they don't get a Covid vaccination in two weeks.

More than 1,000 Queensland school staff who had been stood down, today received a 10-page letter which said they may face a 'disciplinary process' if they fail to get a vaccine.

Education Department early learning and development executive director David Miller sent out the letter that asked the staff to provide him with reasons why they were still unvaccinated.

Hundreds of suspended Queensland teachers have been threatened to be sacked if they don't receive a Covid vaccine in two weeks (pictured, stock image of teacher in classroom)

David Miller, Education Department Early Learning and Development executive director, sent out the letter that asked the teachers to provide him with reasons as to why they had to yet received the Covid vaccination (pictured)

The letter listed 17 points of evidence as to why they were in breach of government health directives, including that schools were a 'high risk' setting,

'I am providing you with a period of 14 calendar days from the date of this letter to show cause why disciplinary findings should not be made against you,' the letter read.

'If you do not respond, or your response is received later than the required timeframe, I will make a decision on the material currently available to me.'

A teacher from a Toowoomba high school said this letter would not deter the suspended teachers.

'It was in legal jargon and at no time in the 10 pages did it spell out what the disciplinary action would be,' he told The Courier Mail.

Mr Miller wrote: 'I am providing you with a period of 14 calendar days from the date of this letter to show cause why disciplinary findings should not be made against you' (pictured, letter issued to suspended teachers)

'This is another punitive letter that is trying to coerce me into getting the Covid vaccination.

'I have not had the vaccine as I am still waiting for the Education Department to show me the long-term safety data and associated risk assessment.'

Seventy police and health workers are challenging the mandates in a civil Supreme Court trial, which included the Human Rights Commission and Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman.

However, teachers are yet to launch their own case.

Queensland Education said that as of June 8, 573 state school teachers and 674 non-teaching staff in state schools were suspended for failing to comply with the health direction.

'The department has consistently advised each of these staff that if they continue to fail to comply with the direction, that they may face disciplinary action,' it said.

The Northern Territory and Western Australian governments announced this month that their mandatory vaccination directions for most workers would end on June 15.

NSW and the ACT dropped their mandates for teachers in May and South Australia axed its vaccine rule in March.