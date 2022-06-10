Developer seeks to build three-story ‘boutique’ hotel in heart of Southington’s Plantsville section

A developer is proposing what he calls a boutique hotel for the Plantsville section of Southington, but at least a few neighbors are opposing the idea.

If local officials approve the plan, the 54-room hotel would become the eighth in town, but the first in Plantsville.

Developer Jaymin Mehta’s GLNK LLC wants to build a three-story hotel on a vacant West Street lot just a block away from Exit 30 of I-84.

The Canton-based company paid $400,000 for the parcel in 2016, according to town land records. The land is currently zoned as industrial.

GLNK’s diagrams show a three-story, 22,600-square-foot building with a laundry area, two elevators, a small gym, meeting space, a compact lounge and pantry space. The property would have 55 parking spaces.

A small clock tower would rise at the center of the roofline, according to diagrams prepared by Schadler Shelnau Associates, a Farmington architect working for GLNK.

Some neighbors are asking the planning and zoning commission to look carefully at traffic impacts on West Street, a busy north-south connector that leads to Bristol.

“I hope the town seriously considers the negative implications this project will have on our historic village. The number of vehicles and people crowded into a 1.1-acre parcel is an accident waiting to happen,” West Street homeowner Lisa DePaolo wrote in a letter to commissioners.

In a traffic report commissioned by GLNK, consultant F.A. Hesketh & Associates concluded that the hotel would generate about 35 new vehicle trips in the morning and afternoon rush hours.

“It is our professional opinion that the traffic volumes associated with the proposed development can readily be accommodated by the existing road network,” Hesketh reported.

But resident Robert Rembish emailed the commission with a photo showing a long line of cars at the West Street and West Main Street intersection next to the hotel site.

“This wasn’t a planned photo but look at the traffic on a street that already has three hotels,” Rembish wrote.

This week, DePaolo sent a second letter, advising that new documents from the applicant had appeared to add a full basement that wasn’t shown in the original plans.

“This adds significant usage to the space as a four-story building,” she wrote. “In the schematic plan, all of these amenities were included on the main floor. This change has increased the size and usage space of this hotel by 25%. The 1.1-acre parcel cannot safely accommodate this establishment.”

The size of the hotel has stayed consistent at 54 rooms, however, since Mehta’s plans were first submitted in mid-winter.

Three years ago, Mehta approached the town with plans for an 80-room, five-story hotel, but withdrew the application after meeting resistance.

This time, Mehta must get site plan approval from town planners if he is to build. The planning and zoning commission has tabled action on new plans several times, most recently on Tuesday night.

“My understanding is we’re waiting for water department approval or input. Until all of this stuff is in, we’re not going to act on anything,” Chairman Robert Hammersley said.

The commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is June 28.

If Mehta’s new plan is approved, the hotel would be the first on the southern end of West Street and near Exit 30.

At Exit 31, 2 miles to the north, West Street is far busier and developers have built several mid-market hotels in the past two decades. The first, a Residence Inn, opened in 2003, followed by a Homewood Suites in 2013 and a Courtyard by Marriott in 2018.

Those hotels were at least partly aimed at visitors to ESPN and Lake Compounce, and were part of a rapid-fire building spree that added a Lowe’s, a Target and several restaurants and small shops in a compact area that had been largely undeveloped before 2000.

Southington’s other lodging choices are chiefly budget motels on Queen Street clustered around I-84′s Exit 32.