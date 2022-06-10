ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx teenager reported missing again after Poughkeepsie hotel rescue

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The NYPD say a 13-year-old girl from the Bronx has been reported missing since Thursday.

Mariah Sanchez was last seen Tuesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. leaving 1775 Grand Concourse, police say.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having an average build. Sanchez has brown eyes, dyed red hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuBFw_0g6psWe500

The missing teen's father says Mariah Sanchez and another teenage girl were found at a hotel in Poughkeepsie after being reported missing in April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 18

Stefanie Dejesus
2d ago

this little girl is to much she only 13 years old!!! wtf is going on!! I pray she doesn't end up dead or sex traffic 🙏

Reply(1)
4
Related
News 12

NYPD: Man in FedEx uniform, second suspect wanted in Bronx robbery

Police released new video of two men wanted in a violent home invasion and robbery in the Bronx. Police say two men forced their way into a 23-year-old man's apartment on Willis Avenue in Mott Haven Wednesday after he answered the door. The suspects allegedly shot the victim in the chest and stole his phone before taking off in a black Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Off-duty cop fatally stabbed in Bronx

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 31-year-old female NYPD officer died after being stabbed while off duty in the Bronx, according to police. A man is being questioned in connection with the assault, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

“Hello grandpa” scam is back

MIDDLETOWN – The caller on the other end of the phone said, “Hello grandpa. I sound different because I was in an accident.”. These scammers prey on senior citizens and ask for money to help their so-called grandchild out of trouble. The calls are made at random and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Police#Grand Concourse#Nike
News 12

Police: Shelton man stabbed in the neck with plastic knife

A Shelton man was stabbed in the neck with a plastic knife and hospitalized, police say. Jeffrey Kershner, 53, of Shelton, was arrested in connection to the incident and faces several charges including assault. Shelton police and EMS responded to Chamberlain Drive Sunday on a report of a stabbing. The...
SHELTON, CT
News 12

Authorities: At least 4 injured in fire at Bronx home

Authorities say at least four people were injured in a fire at home in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. The fire started just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 4061 Lowerre Place. Fire crews got the flames under control after 9 p.m. The landlord told News 12 a family of...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police: Multiple men injured in overnight Newburgh shooting

Police say multiple people were shot overnight Saturday in Newburgh. They say shots were fired just after midnight in the area of Mill and South William streets, near El Tropical Bar. Officers found a 24-year-old resident with a gunshot wound in the lower back area and a 23-year-old man shot...
NEWBURGH, NY
bronx.com

Delijah Farmer, 21, Murdered

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 0323 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot in the vicinity of Tremont Park, located at Arthur Avenue and E. 175th Street, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 21-year-old male...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four shot, one stabbed in City of Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh had a night of violence overnight Friday into early Saturday morning with shootings and a stabbing. At about 12:05 a.m., a 49-year-old Newburgh resident was shot in the ankle in the area of the Terrace Tavern near Liberty and Lafayette streets. He was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital and was reported in stable condition.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy