Bronx teenager reported missing again after Poughkeepsie hotel rescue

The NYPD say a 13-year-old girl from the Bronx has been reported missing since Thursday.

Mariah Sanchez was last seen Tuesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. leaving 1775 Grand Concourse, police say.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having an average build. Sanchez has brown eyes, dyed red hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike sneakers.

The missing teen's father says Mariah Sanchez and another teenage girl were found at a hotel in Poughkeepsie after being reported missing in April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.