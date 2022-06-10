ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GL's Mongolian Grill in Lafayette to close its doors

By KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjeyg_0g6psRES00

After two years at its location near the Acadiana Mall, GL's Mongolian Grill will be closing its doors.

The owners of the restaurant located on 5741 Johnston Street announced the closure on social media. The business, they say, will permanently close its doors on Monday, June 13, 2022.

"It has been over two years since we first opened GL’s Mongolian Grill. During that time, we inspired to create delicious, fresh food that can be customized to fit people’s taste and diet. However, all journeys must have an end," a post on Facebook reads.

New China Buffet & Grill located in Abbeville at 1910 Veterans Memorial Drive, is also run by the owners of GL's Mongolian Grill. That restaurant, they say, will continue to operate. That location offers an all-you-can-eat buffet with both Mongolian grill and sushi.

"Thank you to all our customers and we hope to see you at New China," the post says.

