Walking along San Rafael’s Fourth Street, visitors often remark that the city looks like a classic “old California” town from a 1940s-era movie. That’s not a coincidence. Unlike so many other cities in California, San Rafael has retained much of the charm of a pre-World War II town, with hundreds of Victorian-era and early 20th-century commercial buildings lining Fourth Street in its historic business district. Dozens of these older buildings have retained their original facades, and many still have some of their original interior features as well.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO