Trump lashes out at William Barr, calling him a 'weak and frightened' AG after his January 6 testimony

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says then-President Donald Trump did not have a "good idea" about what the roles of the DOJ and the President were.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

  • Trump went on a rant against William Barr for debunking the former president's election fraud claims.
  • He called Barr a "weak and frightened" attorney general after Barr's testimony to the House January 6 committe aired Thursday.
  • Barr told the committee that the idea the election was stolen was "bullshit."

Former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at William Barr, calling him a "weak and frightened" attorney general and a "coward" after the House January 6 committee aired his testimony debunking Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud.

During Thursday's public hearing, the committee played recorded testimony from Barr in a closed-door interview saying that he didn't agree that the election was "stolen" and that he told Trump the idea was "bullshit."

Trump attacked Barr, his former attorney general, on his social-media platform, Truth Social, saying he "was always being 'played' and threatened by the Democrats and was scared stiff of being Impeached. How do you not get impeached? Do nothing, or say nothing, especially about the obviously RIGGED & STOLEN Election or, to put it another way, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!"

The twice-impeached former president continued his rant, "The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr, he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone. It worked for him, but not for our Country!"

He called Barr a "coward" and referenced a letter from US Attorney Bill McSwain , who claimed Barr directed him to not make public statements about election irregularities and to pass serious allegations to the state attorney general for investigation. McSwain had been seeking Trump's endorsement in his primary bid for Pennsylvania governor, which he lost last month.

Barr told investigators he told Trump that he didn't find evidence of fraud that could overturn the election and that he saw "zero basis" for Trump's allegations about conspiracy theories about voting machines being compromised.

Trump also reacted to Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee that she "accepted" Barr's perspective that her father's claims about election fraud were wrong.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," Trump wrote. "She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."

Comments / 19

Joan Castle
3d ago

I'd say he smartened up before he was thrown under the bus by the insurrectionist trump, The coward is insurrectionist trump who watched TV of his private militia,the proud boys, attacking the capitol looking to kill, ravage and destroy the democratic election process!Too late for Barrs legacy, but he saved his self from prison in the end,

Reply
13
Kathryn Crane
3d ago

I'm thinking Trump's scared to death. He's caught!! The Big Lie is revealed now. Domino's start with just one tumbling over and hitting the rest of the stack- I think that's about to happen. Throwing your own daughter that you've always said is special and smart under the bus to save yourself.

Reply
9
crazy mate
2d ago

Notice when Trump attempts belittle, insult, degrade someone, its w/ 5th grade mentality, vocabulary, that actually best describe Trump himself.

Reply
4
