Hip Hop

Kevin Liles And Julie Greenwald Push To Protect Black Art With Rap Music On Trial Petition

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVtU9_0g6psATL00

After the arrests and indictments of multiple Young Stoner Life Records ( YSL ) artists and label pioneers Young Thug and Gunna , 300 CEO and founder Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records COO Julie Greenwald are asking the music community to help fight against the use of rap lyrics in artist criminal cases.

On Thursday (June 9), Liles and Greenwald issued a letter to family and friends asking them to support their “Rap Music on Trial” petition . In the letter obtained by VIBE, the music executives give an overview of how YSL Records is being characterized as “a gang” and how the prosecutors’ evidence is “heavily relying on the artists’ lyrics” as “overt evidence of conspiracy.”

“Weaponizing creative expression against artists is obviously wrong. But what gets us so upset is what’s happening to Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL is just the most high-profile case,” it reads. “In courtrooms across America, Black creativity and artistry is being criminalized. With increasing and troubling frequency, prosecutors are attempting to use rap lyrics as confessions, just like they’re doing in this case.”

The letter concludes with a call-to-action for supporters to sign their petition as well as call their local assembly representatives in their cities.

The first YSL artist to be indicted in the sweep, Young Thug (whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams), is accused of participating in gang activity and also conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which is an operation infamously known for cracking down on mafia and criminal enterprise activity. Contentiously, Thugger’s rap lyrics from 2016 to 2021 were thrown into prosecutors’ evidence, including the songs, “Anybody,” “Take It To Trial,” “Ski” featuring Gunna, and “Slatty.” Several of the lyrics were not only recited aloud in court by prosecutors, but were used in at least five acts of the 56-count-indictment. Gunna’s attorneys also spoke out against the Atlanta district attorneys in regards to the controversial practice.

Last month, New York’s state Senate passed the inaugural law known as Senate Bill S7527 or “Rap Music on Trial,” which is backed by mogul Jay-Z and Meek Mill, who has had his own debacles with the Philadelphia justice system. Without ceasing the use of rap lyrics in court indefinitely, the bill would limit how prosecutors cite lyrics as evidence during criminal cases. As the Senate’s passing of the bill marks a step in the right direction, the bill would still need approval by New York state assembly reps before it’s written into law. Unfortunately, the city of Albany adjourned for the rest of the year without including the bill for voting. The “Rap Music on Trial” bill will have another chance to be voted on in January 2023.

As the letter from the two Def Jam alums not only mentions the bill, it also encourages supporters of it, “to step up, support these efforts, and get this bill across the finish line.” Liles actually testified for Young Thug ‘s access to bail last week in Fulton County Superior Court, but it was denied. Liles passionately spoke on Young Thug’s character as well as castigated the DA’s use of music lyrics in the YSL case.

In the letter from Liles and Greenwald, they note, “This practice isn’t just a violation of First Amendment protections for speech and creative expression. It punishes already marginalized communities and silences their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph. It is a racially targeted attack, and this shameful and un-American practice must end.”

Read the compelling letter below.

Friends and Family,

Those of you who know us well know that we have a hard time seeing wrong done in front of our eyes and not doing something about it. That’s why we’ve created a petition we would ask you to sign and share to help us protect Black art.

Sign Here : https://chng.it/HLPmYr96

As you may know, currently in Georgia, multiple artists belonging to Young Stoner Life Records – including celebrated artists like Young Thug and Gunna – are facing more than 50 allegations, including RICO charges which claim the record label is a criminal gang. The allegations heavily rely on the artists’ lyrics that prosecutors claim are “overt evidence of conspiracy.”

Weaponizing creative expression against artists is obviously wrong. But what gets us so upset is what’s happening to Young Thug, Gunna, and YSL is just the most high-profile case. In courtrooms across America, Black creativity and artistry is being criminalized . With increasing and troubling frequency, prosecutors are attempting to use rap lyrics as confessions, just like they’re doing in this case.

This practice isn’t just a violation of First Amendment protections for speech and creative expression. It punishes already marginalized communities and silences their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph. It is a racially targeted attack, and this shameful and un-American practice must end.

Others like our friends Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Reform Alliance, and many more have been working on this issue for some time, and there’s a bill recently passed by the New York State Senate – S.7527/A.8681, better known as the “Rap Music on Trial” Bill – that’s now up for vote in the New York State Assembly. We need to step up, support these efforts, and get this bill across the finish line.

We need to urge the prompt adoption of legislation at the Federal and State level that would limit how prosecutors can use creative and artistic expression as evidence against defendants in criminal trials. It’s our hope that this legislation and similar Bills will become law across America to end this attack on our First Amendment freedoms that disproportionately harms Black and other minority artists.

We ask you to sign and share with others you know. And if you live in New York, call your representative in the Assembly and encourage them to co-sponsor the bill and vote yes in the next session.

Enough is enough. We must protect Black art, creativity, and communities.

Thank you and God Bless,

Kevin Liles and Julie Greenwald

hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Says 50 Cent Told Him To Change Cocaine Muzik Group's Name: "They're Going To Be Scared Of That"

Yo Gotti's been seeing a lot of success, and he's not afraid to show it. Earlier this month, the rapper/record executive bought Lehla Samia a pink Lamborghini. He then brought back his annual "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash," which was a predictably star-studded affair. And his birthday celebration didn't end there- he also dropped $1.2 million on 2 Rolls Royces as a gift to himself.
MUSIC
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Set To Begin

Click here to read the full article. The murder trial for the death of rap star Nipsey Hussle is set to begin on Thursday (June 2) at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Eric Holder, the accused triggerman was arrested and charged with Nipsey’s murder following a two-day manhunt. Holder has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces life in prison.More from VIBE.comNipsey Hussle Documentary 'The Marathon (Cultivation)' Explores Rapper's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Says He's Spoken To Young Thug: 'He's In Great Spirits'

As Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other affiliates of their Young Stoner Life (YSL) label sit in a jail cell, Lil Baby wrote on Twitter that he’d made contact with Thugga and that despite it all he remains optimistic. “I talked to @youngthug, He in great spirits,” he wrote...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Black Thought Of The Roots Gets Immortalized With His Own Mural In Philadelphia

Click here to read the full article. Regarded as an all-time premier rapper and one of Philadelphia’s finest, rapper Black Thought has been an agent for creativity within the city dating back prior to his days behind the mic, when he was making his bones as a local graffiti artist. Now, Thought can lay claim to his own personalized piece of art helping beautify his Philly stomping grounds, as The Roots member has been immortalized with his own mural in the city. Titled “The Talented Mr.Trotter: You Can Be Anything,” the mural was created by activist/arts creative and fellow Philadelphian,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Pays His Professional Blunt Roller Over $50K Per Year

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg just might be the most interesting man in the world. As he dives deeper into his philanthropic ventures and continues to complete side quests, the legend of the West Coast rapper’s storied career grows, and with it, so does his tight schedule, making it increasingly difficult to keep one rolled. With his collaboration with the Call of Duty franchise, joining Faze Clan’s esports initiative, and dropping an album with Ice Cube, E40, and Too $hort, you have to imagine it would be hard for Snoop to relax and self-medicate. But luckily...
BUSINESS
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

