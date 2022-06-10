ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

James Craig Says He Will Run As Write-In Candidate In GOP Primary

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKeUo_0g6prwR400

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot.

“I’m not going to roll over,” Craig said Thursday night on WJBK-TV , known as Fox 2 Detroit. “This is not about me as a candidate. This is about the voters of Michigan.”

Craig was considered a GOP front-runner with wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan before he and four other Republicans were scratched from the ballot because of phony signatures turned in by paid circulators.

“I’m going to run as a write-in,” Craig said. “I’m going to be the next governor.”

Wealthy business consultant Perry Johnson is asking a federal judge to revive his campaign, though his lawsuit is a long shot.

Five candidates remain in the Republican primary: Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Kelley was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanors for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
wgvunews.org

James Craig announces write-in campaign

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is planning to seek the Republican nomination for Michigan governor through a write-in campaign. Michigan Public Radio’s Colin Jackson has more. The announcement comes as Craig’s campaign runs low on options after alleged signature fraud among paid gatherers cost him a spot on...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge denies Perry Johnson's request to get on August primary ballot

Like already-tossed lawsuits at the state level, a longshot challenge in federal court from Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson was denied Monday, likely ending the Oakland County businessman’s bid to get on the primary ballot in August.  Johnson’s suit, filed June 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, was tossed on account of the campaign's failure to demonstrate the Michigan Bureau of Elections did not adequately assess the validity of signatures submitted to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Court denies Perry Johnson’s move to get on primary ballot

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal court has denied Republican Party nominee Perry Johnson’s move to get on the primary ballot scheduled for August. Johnson is one of five candidates that the state Bureau of Elections determined submitted thousands of fraudulent petition signatures, leaving him short of the ones necessary to get on the ballot. Johnson challenged the exclusion, saying it violated his First Amendment rights and due process.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Finley: Perry Johnson is out $7 million, but he's not out of ideas

Perry Johnson is awfully cheerful for a guy who just sank $7 million into a gubernatorial campaign that hasn't made it out of the starting gate. The self-described "Quality Guru" sounds upbeat as he discloses the stunning amount he's spent to date on his first foray into politics. "That's not...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer vetoes latest GOP tax-cut plan, says it violates the Constitution

Saying it was constitutionally “invalid and unenforceable,” Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have lowered Michigan’s personal income tax from 4.25% to 4%. House Bill 4568, introduced by Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall), was one half of a Republican-sponsored $2.5 billion tax cut plan called the “MI Family Inflation Relief” […] The post Whitmer vetoes latest GOP tax-cut plan, says it violates the Constitution appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson speaks about Michigan’s primary ballot; What women business owners should be aware of in a post-pandemic world

DETROIT – Capitol Hill is always busy, but this week was particularly buzzing with high-profile activity. A day full of gut-wrenching testimony from families and survivors of recent mass shootings. And within hours, the house passed gun control measures that will surely stall in the senate. The January 6th...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

In the Michigan GOP's world of bizarro, some say arrest might help candidate Ryan D. Kelley

Even in the topsy-turvy universe of Republican campaigns for Michigan governor, this seems like redefining bad as good. Detroit's two daily papers and The Grand Rapids Press quote political "experts" who see an upside from Ryan D. Kelley's FBI arrest Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct and three other misdemeanors at the besieged U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Perry Johnson
The Ann Arbor News

As Jan. 6 hearings continue, these 15 Michiganders are charged in deadly riot

As the U.S. Capitol riot hearings moved into their second day on Monday, nine Michiganders still face charges related to the insurrection attempt on Jan. 6, 2021. 800 people charged so far, 15 are from Michigan. The latest of those charged, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, was arrested Thursday on four misdemeanors that could send him to prison for four years.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Sunday To Honor Carl Levin

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Senator and lifelong Michigander, Carl Levin, who passed away last year at age 87. The flags will be lowered in concert with the planned memorial service on Sunday for former U.S. Senator Levin.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Write In Candidate#Republican Primary#Election Fraud#Gop#Wjbk Tv#Fox 2 Detroit#Democratic#Associated Press
lakecountystar.com

Michigan Legislative Roll Call: House votes to authorization 'robo-bartenders'

House Bill 5859, Give COVID learning loss grants to parents: Failed 51 to 56 in the House. To authorize grants up to $1,500 to parents whose children experienced “learning loss” due to school closures during the COVID epidemic, with 40% of the amount based on household income and the rest based on how many days a child’s classrooms were closed.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer vetoes bill to reduce income tax rate

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill Friday that was sent to her by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reduce the state’s income tax rate. She said the bill was fiscally irresponsible compared to other options to help families deal with fuel costs and rampant inflation. The veto was no...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Detroit Free Press

Monica Conyers' fight to get on August ballot denied by federal appeals court

Former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers' effort to get on the August ballot has been quashed again, this time Friday by a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Cincinnati, ruled that Conyers remains disqualified for the position of Wayne County executive. The ruling cemented the original determination by Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett that Conyers is ineligible because of a state law banning public officeholders convicted of a felony from holding...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy