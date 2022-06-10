Incredible moment boy, two, is rescued ALIVE after falling down 500ft well in India as Army battle for 45 minutes to reach terrified youngster

This is the jaw-dropping moment an 18-month-old baby boy was pulled out of a 500ft well after falling into it when playing nearby.

Identified as Shivan Badhel, the boy was the focus of an army rescue mission lasting 45 minutes on 7 June in Dudapur Village, Dhrangadhra Taluka, in the Surendranagar district in Gujarat, western India.

The infant fell 20ft down the 500ft-deep well at around 8pm on Tuesday while playing as it is near the hut on a farm where his family work as agricultural labourers.

In the footage, a thick piece of rope can be seen dangling down a tunnel which appears to go underground.

As multiple members of the army surround the area, a baby can be heard screaming and crying as it desperately seeks help.

Shortly after, a member of the rescue team can be seen gradually pulling the rope towards the top of the well- with others joining in to use their strength.

The baby's cries can be heard getting louder as the end of the rope slowly reaches earth's surface.

Suddenly, a head emerges and the rescue team quickly grapple to pull the infant out.

As the baby emerges from the hole, the crowd can be seen clapping and cheering, before the baby is escorted into an ambulance by two members of the army.

As the clip ends, multiple people can be seen calling for a doctor to provide urgent care to the child in the back of an ambulance.

Reports say that the Dhrangadhra Taluka Police were notified about a stranded baby and informed the army shortly after.

It's said that the infant is healthy, but is currently under observation at hospital where he was reunited with family members.

Mukesh Patel, the sub-divisional magistrate of Dhrangadhra, told The Indian Express: 'The Army rescuers team reached the spot at around 9:45 pm.

'They lowered a hook tied to a rope in the borewell. They managed to trap the boy's T-shirt in the hook and then gently pulled him out of the 500-foot deep borewell.

'The Army team managed to pull the boy out of the borewell within 45 minutes after reaching the spot.'