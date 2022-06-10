ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Incredible moment boy, two, is rescued ALIVE after falling down 500ft well in India as Army battle for 45 minutes to reach terrified youngster

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

This is the jaw-dropping moment an 18-month-old baby boy was pulled out of a 500ft well after falling into it when playing nearby.

Identified as Shivan Badhel, the boy was the focus of an army rescue mission lasting 45 minutes on 7 June in Dudapur Village, Dhrangadhra Taluka, in the Surendranagar district in Gujarat, western India.

The infant fell 20ft down the 500ft-deep well at around 8pm on Tuesday while playing as it is near the hut on a farm where his family work as agricultural labourers.

In the footage, a thick piece of rope can be seen dangling down a tunnel which appears to go underground.

As multiple members of the army surround the area, a baby can be heard screaming and crying as it desperately seeks help.

Shortly after, a member of the rescue team can be seen gradually pulling the rope towards the top of the well- with others joining in to use their strength.

The baby's cries can be heard getting louder as the end of the rope slowly reaches earth's surface.

Suddenly, a head emerges and the rescue team quickly grapple to pull the infant out.

As the baby emerges from the hole, the crowd can be seen clapping and cheering, before the baby is escorted into an ambulance by two members of the army.

As the clip ends, multiple people can be seen calling for a doctor to provide urgent care to the child in the back of an ambulance.

Reports say that the Dhrangadhra Taluka Police were notified about a stranded baby and informed the army shortly after.

It's said that the infant is healthy, but is currently under observation at hospital where he was reunited with family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41s2zC_0g6pr1eG00
In the footage, a thick piece of rope can be seen dangling down a tunnel which appears to go underground. As multiple members of the army surround the area, a baby can be heard screaming and crying as it desperately seeks help. Pictured after being pulled out

Mukesh Patel, the sub-divisional magistrate of Dhrangadhra, told The Indian Express: 'The Army rescuers team reached the spot at around 9:45 pm.

'They lowered a hook tied to a rope in the borewell. They managed to trap the boy's T-shirt in the hook and then gently pulled him out of the 500-foot deep borewell.

'The Army team managed to pull the boy out of the borewell within 45 minutes after reaching the spot.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZXyh_0g6pr1eG00
The child is currently under observation at hospital where he was reunited with family members. Pictured after being taken into the ambulance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f8nH_0g6pr1eG00

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mystery over cause of blaze which almost completely destroyed an empty £18m mansion on London's 'Billionaire's Row' as investigators say house was too badly damaged to tell what started fire

The cause of a fire on London's 'Billionaires Row' that nearly completely destroyed a £18million mansion remains a mystery as the building was too badly damaged, investigators have said. A blaze ripped through disused house Oak Lodge, thought to have been empty for 30 years, on The Bishops Avenue...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Rescue Team#Rescue Mission#Western India#Accident#Surendranagar
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
Concord News Journal

7-month-old boy left alone home with 3yo sibling drowns in tub with running water, while the mother was having her nails groomed in an at-home manicure salon which was to the residence’s garage

The local community and the neighbors of a 22-year-old woman were in total disbelief when they learned that her 3-month-old son was found dead at their home, while the mother was having her nails done in an at-home manicure salon which was to the residence’s garage. The mother, later arrested and charged, confirmed to the local authorities that she had intentionally left the baby in the tub with running water with the 3-year-old brother.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Accept Unborn Baby Girl

How much does gender matter when it comes to a child?. Bringing a child into the world is meant to be a joyous occasion, and with over 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's something that a lot of people get to experience, and a lot of loved ones get to celebrate.
Daily Mail

Driver, 22, accused of running over a grandfather and leaving him to die breaks down in court and screams 'I tried to help him' - as her horrific traffic record is revealed

A motorist accused of causing a fatal crash that killed a grandfather has lashed out in court screaming and crying insisting she 'tried to help him'. Alisha Fagan, 22, is facing a string of charges after her black Audi ploughed into Sedat Hassan's Honda in Sunshine West, Melbourne on Thursday.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tiny clue in photo of toddler on the night her Australian mother went missing in Mexico might be 'vital' - as new text messages about the woman's relationship with her husband emerge

A tiny bloodstain on a toddler's hand captured in a social media post could be a vital clue in the hunt for her Australian mother missing in Mexico. Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on May 2 when she checked out of the family's Cancun hotel with husband Jorge Astudillo and two-year-old daughter, Adelynn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

405K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy