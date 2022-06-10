Victor, HF-L steamroll into championship games; Rush-Henrietta falls in a ‘heartbreaker’

It took a couple of trips to both ends of the field but after that, there was no doubt.

The Victor girls and Fayetteville-Manlius traded early goals before the Blue Devils took charge with a five-goal run that powered them to a 15-7 win over the Hornets in Friday’s Class B state semifinal at SUNY Cortland.

Madison Mabbett and Eva Pronti each scored twice in that run and Devin Livingston scored her third of the game that gave Victor (21-1) a 7-2 lead.

As impressive as the offensive display was, it all started on the back end.

“We changed our defense to a high-pressure zone from a man-to-man,” coach Niki Frunzi said. “We wanted to take something away from them and force mistakes.”

The defensive work of Maryn Savage, Ava Pezzimenti and Grace Callahan did just that. And on the few chances it didn’t, goalie Kennedy Schottland was superb with five saves, nearly all of them at key moments to keep F-M from gaining ground and valuable momentum.

“Communication is a big part, and trust,” said Pezzimenti. “I could leave their best shooter (on a slide) and I know that any of our defenders can step in. There is complete trust.”

It was the Victor defense that put the F-M offense in quicksand. Ava Angello scored four for the Hornets but the threats outside of Angello were few.

Livingston and Eva Pronti each scored four for Victor, Mabbett had three and Amber DeRosa scored two. Victor returns to the Cortland campus for Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. Class B championship game against Queensbury, an overtime winner over Westhampton Beach.

The Blue Devils are playing for their first state championship. They lost in the 2014 final and came up short in the 2015 and 2016 semifinals.

Class C: Honeoye Falls-Lima 16, Fulton 7

All it took was one goal to get the HF-L girls in motion.

And it was an opponent’s goal.

Fulton’s goal just 20 seconds into Friday’s Class C state semifinal woke the giant and from there, Honeoye Falls-Lima was dominant and complete in its 16-7 win at SUNY Cortland.

The Cougars (13-8) scored four goals on their first five shots and the only reason it wasn’t four goals on four shots is because Whitley Easton scored on a rebound of her first shot.

“We cut well, we passed well and that was one of our best offensive performances of the season,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Eighth-grader Shaye Angelo scored three of HF-L’s first six goals to help the Cougars build a 6-1 lead and finished with a game-high six.

“Our offense really meshed today,” said Angelo. “We executed well and were really pumped up.”

It was 11-4 by halftime and when Angelo scored her fifth followed by a second goal from Katie Adams, the lead was 14-5 with a little more than 10 minutes to play.

The win puts HF-L in Saturday’s 2 p.m. Class C final for the first time since 2018 and third time overall. The Cougars have never won a state title.

And HF-L is there because of how it responded to the early goal.

“There was a little miscommunication on the second slide,” O’Connell said. “Our primary defender went out aggressively, which is what we want … but I’m proud of how the girls responded. We didn’t get down. We’ve been down before and we learned from that.”

Junior defender Marlee Green agreed.

“We just kept going,” she said. “Our communication is really good and it lets us know where the cutters are, and where the ball was. We knew where everyone was.”

In addition to Angelo's six goals, HF-L got four goals and seven assists from Whitely Easton and three goals from Clare Ruff. Katie Adams had a pair and Green and Paige Kidd each scored twice while Lily Brady made four saves.

Class A girls lacrosse: Baldwinsville 7, Rush-Henrietta 6

The look was there and the shot was there.

But so was Baldwinsville goalie Sam Tanguay.

The senior’s seventh save of the game was the biggest because it preserved a 7-6 win for the Bees over Rush-Henrietta in Friday’s Class A girls lacrosse state semifinal at SUNY Cortland.

“It’s heartbreaking but we met our goals so that’s all we can ask for,” junior attacker Lena Cox said. “This is the best team I’ve played on. The chemistry is great and we’re best friends on and off the field.”

On the field Friday morning, the matchup with the Section III champ was level. A 5-5 game at the half turned into a 6-5 lead for the Bees but with 8:05 left, Ally Garrett’s free position goal tied the score.

Superb defense at both ends resulted patient possessions and the Royal Comets (16-4) forced turnovers but couldn’t cash in.

It wasn’t until 30 seconds remained that junior midfielder Mia Pozzi gave Baldwinsville the lead on a free position.

Rush-Henrietta won the draw when Cox scooped the ground ball and the Royal Comets called timeout after crossing midfield with 13 seconds left.

The plan on the restart was for Cox to drive and draw the slide. That happened, and Cox’s pass to the crease was on target. But the shot landed in the crosse of Tanguay and the Bees cleared the ball to run out the clock.

“We wanted to see where the slide and double was coming from,” coach Jim DeWald said. “We knew she was an active goalie so we needed to get her moving and we didn’t do that for the entire game.

“But I’m so proud of these girls. We’re a young team and our senior leadership was excellent. That’s what got us here.”

Garrett scored two goals for R-H and Avery Roberts, Catrina Rowe, Danielle Garrett and Megan Schilligner each scored one goal. Angelina Oecshle made five saves.

Class D: Skaneateles 15, Palmyra-Macedon 3

It didn’t take long for the Palmyra-Macedon girls to figure out what they were up against in Friday’s Class D state semifinal.

And by the time they did, they were in an 11-goal hole.

The Lakers of Skaneateles used tremendous firepower at both ends of the field to cruise past the Raiders 15-3 at SUNY Cortland and end Pal-Mac’s season.

The Lakers built a 4-0 lead before Pal-Mac (16-6) called a timeout and the lead was 10-0 with 7 minutes remaining in the first half before Pal-Mac’a first extended offensive possession.

Bella Brogan (3) and Kathryn Morrisey (2) did most of the offensive damage for the Lakers in that early run to set the tone. Pal-Mac coach EJ Burse said he knew what Skaneateles was bringing, but it was a matter of adjusting to it.

“Lots of motion on offense,” he said. “But their willingness and ability to shoot from the outside is something we don’t see a lot.”

Defending that requires earlier slides and that’s what threw off the Pal-Mac defense.

“We’re just not used to going that early,” Burse said. “We don’t have that muscle memory. We’re 20 games into a season so we’re just not used to it.”

Molly Seither, Reagan Diehl and Teagan Hudak scored three straight goals early in the second half for Pal-Mac but it wasn’t enough.

Still, Burse was pleased with the effort from a team that did not fold.

“At halftime we talked about continuing to play your game and not letting the scoreboard dictate your effort,” he said. “And I think we played much better in the second half.”

It's the fourth straight state semifinal loss for Pal-Mac while Skaneateles advances to its 10th state final. The Lakers won a Class D title in 2017 and were Class C champs in 2005, 2006 and 2014,

