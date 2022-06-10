ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

HBCU Alumni Classic taking the Alumni Basketball Game to Next Level

By Wali Pitt
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8psB_0g6pqtp600

The alumni basketball game is an often overlooked tradition at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but Morris College & South Carolina State University alum Dr. Justin Beaufort, is looking to take the HBCU alumni basketball game to the next level with the “HBCU Alumni Classic”.

Dr. Beaufort and Highstar Entertainment have put together the inaugural event to be held at Benedict College on Saturday, June 11. Featuring HBCU hoops veterans teaming up with hoopers of all eras from their school to play in classic HBCU rivalry games featuring alums from other rival schools.

The HBCU Alumni Classic is a full day of HBCU basketball rivalry games featuring some of the best players to play for each school.

“This event embodies the HBCU culture,” said Dr. Justin Beaufort, when asked about the impact of the event on the HBCU community. “Serving purposes such as providing scholarships, community service projects, and helping with increasing the enrollment to HBCUs, boxed in a rivalry basketball weekend this event captures the atmosphere of the HBCU community collectively.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqbQh_0g6pqtp600

“On June 11th, in Columbia, SC at Benedict College. Highstar Hoops brings to you, the Highstar Hoops HBCU Classic. Featuring some of the best alumni basketball players to ever grace the court from your fellow HBCUs. The lineage of talent throughout the years all on one team to defend their alma mater’s name. Come experience this epic event in person as rivals relive their battles from their collegiate days. Filled with the HBCU culture, this summer event is sure to unify the historically black college community. “

Highstar Entertainment on HBCU Alumni Classic

HBCU Alumni Classic schedule

3:30pm – Denmark Tech vs. Voorhees
4:30pm – Morris vs. Allen
5:30pm – JCSU vs. Fayetteville St.
6:30pm – SCSU vs. Savannah St.
7:30pm – Benedict vs. Claflin

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at HBCUALUMNICLASSIC.EVENTBRITE.COM

The post HBCU Alumni Classic taking the Alumni Basketball Game to Next Level appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Basketball
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
City
Denmark, SC
On3.com

Cam Scott, Gevonte Ware make noise at South Carolina Team Camp

Columbia, South Carolina – Over 75 teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia convened on the campus of the University of South Carolina for new head coach Lamont Paris‘ first team camp. For two days, teams competed for two or three daily games against uncommon opponents on South Carolina’s campus.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voorhees College#Highstar Entertainment#Benedict College#Highstar Hoops
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star WR says he will visit UNC football program

Mack Brown and the UNC football program appear to be in good shape for a key four-star wide receiver in the 2023 class. Rolesville, North Carolina native Noah Rogers is heading towards the finish line of his recruitment and as we head to the end, the Tar Heels are among the teams that are impressing him in his recruitment. Rogers spoke on his recruitment at the inaugural OT7 Tournament in Las Vegas and UNC will be one school that gets a visit very soon. Here’s what the ACC Sports Journal says about Rogers’ recruitment and the upcoming visits via 247Sports: The next few...
ROLESVILLE, NC
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy