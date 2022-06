BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners will start discussions Monday on the kind of property they want to pursue for the next landfill. Director of Solid Waste Chad Centola tells KBND News an advisory committee created a list of criteria for Commissioners to consider, like how far it should be from an airport and the economic and environmental impacts of a site. "Looking at private and publicly owned land, exclusive of the federal government, that meets criteria. One of the base criteria that will be part of the first selection is - the Solid Waste Management Plan identified that we would need a 250-acre site for the landfill, and at least a 250-acre buffer." That buffer would not necessarily be owned by the county, but it should be space not needed for housing or commercial development.

