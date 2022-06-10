ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Best ever Park Art Fair in New Richmond

By Tom Lindfors
Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m pretty sure I saw folks who had just filled up on pancakes at the firehouse, a few blocks north doubling down on some of the choice cuisine available at this year's Park Art Fair. The weather could not have been any better for both events this year....

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Coffee crafted with care at new Hudson coffee shop

To Jessica Pressley, drinking coffee shouldn’t be a caffeine infused dessert. It should be an experience between you and the coffee bean. Ember and Bean Roasting Co., is Pressley’s way of bringing Hudson the craft of coffee. Tucked under the corner of Commercial and Second Streets, Pressley is...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

1st annual New Richmond Fire Department flapjack breakfast a success

Half way through the morning, firefighters working the grill estimated they had already served more than 1,500 flapjacks. The beneficiaries of those pancakes, community members young and old alike, attended the department’s First Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 4. Preparation for the pancake bonanza began around 5:30 a.m....
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

'Human Toll' exhibit shows grim history of I-35W construction

MINNEAPOLIS — The first display within 'Human Toll: A Public History of 35W' is designed to get your wheels turning. There is a sign that asks, "How did you get here?" Next to it, tokens representing freeways, city streets only, bike paths, and public transportation are available for visitors to drop into a corresponding bin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Virginia Lindquist

Virginia “Gini” Lindquist, age 88 of River Falls died Monday, June 6th, 2022 at the River Falls Area Hospital. Ginny was born on October 26, 1933 in River Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Beatrice (Sadlier) Dodge. She was raised in River Falls, attending elementary and high school prior to taking classes at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. She found the love of her life, Carroll “Junior” Lindquist. They would walk down the isle on August 21, 1954 in the Island of Bermuda. From that point, she dedicated her life to her marriage and soon to be five children. She loved shopping for home goods and family. Department stores were calling her name as she was always looking for that bargain. She loved the fellowship of others. The Collinswood neighbors would get together to play cards. She found much fun and laughs with her family as they played trains/dominos. But don’t be mistaken, she was there to win. She and Junior were also entrepreneurs as they owned Lindquist Motors on Main Street in River Falls and later went into the restaurant business as they owned and operated the renowned Virginian Supper Club. So many memories were created over the summers as the family would spend countless hours at their cabin in Prescott on the St. Croix River. Boating and swimming were just part of the festivities enjoyed by family and friends. She looked forward to wintering in Arizona each year where she met new friends. She was a faithful member of the St. Bridget’s PCCW group and strong supporter as a volunteer for Meals On Meals.
RIVER FALLS, WI
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Trisha “Pat” Nehring

June 29, 1953 - Jan. 5, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Trisha “Pat” Nehring, 68, Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, Jan. 5, in her home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls. A reception will follow.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Benard M. Lewis

Bernard Milton Lewis, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, WI. The son of Stanley and Elsie (Benoy) Lewis, Bernard was born on November 19, 1922 in his parents’ home in Warren (Roberts) Township. He attended Hillcrest Country School and then Roberts High School, where he graduated in 1941. On May 15, 1948 he married Bernice Blok at the home of her parents in rural Hammond.
BALDWIN, WI
mprnews.org

Project underway to build islands in Pig’s Eye Lake in St. Paul

Work will start soon to build six islands in Pig’s Eye Lake southeast of downtown St. Paul, using sand and sediment dredged from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ramsey County are working jointly on the project, and awarded a $14.7 million contract last year to LS Marine of Inver Grove Heights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Charles Traiser

Charles F. Traiser passed away peacefully at his home of 90+ years, surrounded by his family on April 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. and Theresa (Jahnke) Traiser; brother, Bernard (Louise) Traiser; sisters, Henrietta (Maurice) Johnson and Lillian (Wallace) Parnell. Charles is survived by...
SOMERSET, WI
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Grace Guldan

Grace Marie Guldan, age 86 of Hudson, WI, passed away June 8, 2022 at Our House Senior Living-River Falls Memory Care in River Falls, Wisconsin. Grace was born on May 28, 1936 in Connor, ME to Peter and Donalda (Morin) Gardner. Grace and her many siblings grew up and attended school in Caribou, ME. After high school she earned a teaching degree from Rivier College in Nashua, NH. Later in life, she would eventually earn a Master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Grace moved to live near her sister Pearl in South Milwaukee, where she met the love of her life at a catholic dance, John Guldan. The couple were married on November 26, 1966, and their union was blessed with two children, Peter and Pamela. The family eventually made their home in Hudson where Grace taught her children to be kind, gracious and selfless and worked as a teacher at St. Patrick’s School for many years. Grace and John also had a charitable spirit by welcoming into their home over 40 people including foster students, foreign exchange students and young adults. She and John owned and operated the Rainbow Shop, which was a Christian Bookstore in Hudson, and Grace also worked as a realtor. She returned to teaching and became a beloved substitute teacher in Hudson where she mostly taught middle school and junior high.
HUDSON, WI

