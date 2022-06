Vandals trashed bathrooms in one of the city parks in Lowell and police are looking for the public's help in catching the hooligans. People who destroy public and private property are the worst. Vandalism is one of the truly senseless crimes that is a waste of everyone's time and money. Most of the time vandalism is not planned and rather spontaneous but that doesn't make it right or fair to the people or community who own what is vandalized.

LOWELL, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO