Fruitport had to wait an extra day to keep its state tournament going, but when they did so, it happened in style.

The Trojans jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after one inning and kept the foot on the gas the rest of the way to a 17-1 win. Aiden Vela reached on a hit by pitch and a single by Gavin Reames. Cody Matuz reached on a infield single and the Trojans scored two on a throwing error.