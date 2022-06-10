The Film Yap: Chris shares his favorite movie!

To infinity – and even further back! Lightyear is a treat: a time-travelling, space-ranging, animated adventure in the spirit of classic sci-fi. It is a prequel origin-myth for the Buzz Lightyear spaceman figure from the Toy Story movies, that lantern-jawed and gung-ho astronaut sonorously voiced in the original by Tim Allen and now by Chris Evans. Lightyear might not precisely be up there with the very creamiest of the Pixar crop but it reminds you why we loved Pixar in the first place: wit, fun, storytelling and heart. It does, however, leave untouched the crucial question of whether “Buzz” is his given name or his nickname. I naturally spent this film waiting for someone to call him Edwin Eugene Lightyear Jr. But no.

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO