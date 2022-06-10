Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

MONTEREY TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – One man was killed and a woman seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash north of Allegan on Sunday evening. According to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Baker, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 130th Avenue near 24th Street just before 9 PM. That where they found the eastbound motorcycle that apparently veered off the roadway to the right and struck a drainage ditch. The man piloting the machine died at the scene, but the woman riding was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

