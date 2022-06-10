ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Longtime Michigan...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash north of allegan

MONTEREY TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – One man was killed and a woman seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash north of Allegan on Sunday evening. According to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Baker, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 130th Avenue near 24th Street just before 9 PM. That where they found the eastbound motorcycle that apparently veered off the roadway to the right and struck a drainage ditch. The man piloting the machine died at the scene, but the woman riding was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
ALLEGAN, MI
wkzo.com

Shooting breaks out at party in Cass County; 1 hospitalized with injuries

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting that broke out at a part early Saturday morning, June 11. It happened in the 33000 block of Bertrand Street in Milton Township. Cass County Dispatch received a call around 3:20 a.m. from Lakeland Niles Hospital that they were treating a 44-year-old Niles resident for gunshot wounds in the Emergency Department.
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
wkzo.com

Sewer and road work projects start Monday in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Department of Public Works will be getting underway with two projects that will affect traffic in Battle Creek beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 13. Fountain Street West between Washington Avenue South and Meachem Avenue. The road will be closed to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Garland
wkzo.com

Calhoun County 911 implements new National Weather Service procedure

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With the possibility of severe weather this week and throughout the upcoming summer months, Calhoun County 911 is alerting it’s residents to some changes relating to SOME severe thunderstorm warnings. In August of 2021, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) added a ‘destructive’...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy