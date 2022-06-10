ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydro-electric project proposed in Alton

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
An Alabama firm is proposing to place 10 hydroelectric generators on the Mississippi River at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in...

starvedrock.media

New path systems would connect Edwardsville for bikers, walkers

EDWARDSVILLE — A new series of trails and paths for pedestrians and bicyclists is coming into focus in Edwardsville. Officials are in the final stages of drafting a plan to create new pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians. They say the project would build on the city’s current trail system, which is used primarily for recreation, to establish an alternative transportation network for residents and visitors to get around town without using a car.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
cilfm.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Litchfield, IL

You can find the city of Litchfield in Montgomery County, Illinois. It was the first town in the state to respond to the President's summons when the Civil War broke out. With support from a Litchfield company, the town formed the Seventh Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment. During the 1880s, people...
LITCHFIELD, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Revised route for MetroLink expansion is backed by Bi-State, Jones, Page

ST. LOUIS — Local leaders' preferred route for the potential MetroLink northside-southside line has shifted a bit, running along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. Taulby Roach, president and CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency, is backing the new version along with Mayor Tishaura...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Electric vehicle usage growing

ALTON - Technology continues to move forward, including into our vehicle. More and more, people are registering electric vehicles.  According to the Illinois Secretary of State's office, there are 471 electric vehicle registrations in Madison County, as well as 33 in Macoupin, 23 in Jersey and three in Greene. With all of these electric vehicles, people are going to need a place to charge them. Thankfully, the Riverbend has many charging stations for their vehicles.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

More license plate reader cameras for Metro East

There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
MADISON, IL
Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
Work continues on Big Bend bridge project

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Work continues on widening and updating the entry and exit ramps on all four corners of the Big Bend Bridge on I-44. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August in this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alton discusses Amphitheater control Wednesday

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.
Three years later, work still not set on Riverview Drive

ALTON - Work has yet to begin on Riverview Drive repairs more than three years after problems were discovered. At Wednesday's city council meeting, aldermen deferred a motion to accept a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado, to begin Phase 1 of the reconstruction of the roadway to the next Committee of the Whole meeting planned June 20.
ALTON, IL
East Alton childcare facility breaks ground Wednesday

EAST ALTON - Step By Step will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, to kick off the construction of its newest location at 333 Mechanical Drive in East Alton. Step By Step has been in operation since 1993 with centers in Alton, Bethalto and Brighton. "We are excited to be able to help increase our enrollment during a time where quality childcare is hard to find," said Barbara Corby Executive Director/CEO of Step By Step.
EAST ALTON, IL
