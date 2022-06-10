Hydro-electric project proposed in Alton

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.

