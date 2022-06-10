ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday

By ABC7 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March For Our Lives, a gun legislation activism group, is planning marches around the country Saturday. The group...

Comments / 41

Aaron Hess
3d ago

sadly taking guns from law abiding citizens will not stop crime. but will give more criminals the upper hand. criminals will never abide by any gun laws passed. Only a moron would think they will.

Reply(3)
21
Shrillary Clinton
3d ago

When I saw it was a March for Our Lives event I thought maybe it was a group marching to protect lives of babies murdered in the womb. I guess tens of millions of aborted lives don’t deserve protection.

Reply(6)
24
Own the Libs
3d ago

Why aren’t THEY being charged with violent insurrection? They’re the actual traitors trying to destroy our God-given American rights and freedoms!

Reply(3)
16
