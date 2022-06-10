ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

West Texas 6666 Ranch sells for over $320 million. Here's why it's so special

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
The historic 6666 Ranch in West Texas, made up of more than 260,000 acres, has been sold for more than $320 million. Provided photo

The ink is officially dry on the sale of the historic West Texas 6666 Ranch, which carried a price tag of over $320 million for 266,255-plus acres. Taylor Sheridan , fellow Texan and American screenwriter ("Yellowstone"), now owns a property filled with the history starting in the 1800s, according to a news release.

The ranch, also known as the Four Sixes , was founded in 1870 and covered multiple counties. It had three divisions – The 6666’s Ranch in Guthrie with 142,372 acres, Dixon Creek Ranch in Carson and Hutchison Counties with 114,455 acres, and Frisco Creek in Sherman County with 9,428 acres.

Cowboys working the cattle at the 6666 Ranch. Public domain

Where is the 6666 Ranch located?

While the sprawling lands cover a large area, the headquarters was on the 4-6's near Guthrie. The "Big House," though a more recent addition, is one spot that stood out in the compound, totaling at 13,280 square feet of living area.

It contains 13 bedrooms, 13 baths, three powder rooms, two kitchens, dining room and three fireplaces, according to an article from 2020 .

Headquarters also has:

  • Pilot’s quarters.
  • Two bunk houses.
  • The famous 6666’s loft barn.
  • Several horse sheds.
  • Shop building.
  • Equipment storage.
  • Feed building.
  • Round pen.
  • Dog kennel.
  • Two laborer houses.
  • Approximately 20 employee houses.
  • The 6666’s Supply House.
  • And a 3,600-square-foot enclosed airplane hangar with a 65-foot by 6,000-foot asphalt lighted private landing strip.

The 6666 Ranch's history

Samuel Burk Burnett, who later went on to become an influential cattleman in Texas history, founded the ranch in 1870 at the age of 19. In 1900, he purchased the 8 Ranch in Guthrie, followed by the Dixon Creek Ranch. By 1917, Burnett set his eyes on crafting "the finest ranch house in West Texas."

That house still stands, and his legacy bears a mark on Texas. He met with Comanche leader Quanah Parker and Theodore Roosevelt, and in 1905 invited President Roosevelt to a wolf hunt. During that hunt, Burnett influenced an area's name change from Nesterville to Burkburnett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNWlF_0g6pncbG00
1906 wolf hunt, Indian Territory. Participants included Quanah Parker, Burk Burnett and Theodore Roosevelt. Public domain

In 1910, Burnett moved on to oil and banking, handing the ranch off to his eldest son. He died on June 27, 1922.

Anne Marion, who assumed management of the 6666’s Ranch in 1980, died on Feb. 11, 2020. She was the fourth-generation owner, and after her passing was memorialized with an life-size bronze statue.

Marion, a member of the Texas Tech University board of regents from 1981-1986, received the National Golden Spur Award from the National Ranching Heritage Center in 2001. Her will wished for the ranching operations to be sold.

'Yellowstone' TV show, more filmed at 6666 Ranch

The King of Western Swing James Robert Wills, who performed with his family at the ranch occasionally.

"Mackintosh and T.J.," a 1975 movie starring Roy Rogers , was filmed at the ranch. This was also Rogers' final film.

"Yellowstone," a television series directed by Sheridan, was filmed on the ranch.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: West Texas 6666 Ranch sells for over $320 million. Here's why it's so special

